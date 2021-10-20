The Biden administration is seeking a 20-year moratorium on copper mining in Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters National Canoe Area Wilderness, repeating a process that started, and stopped, under previous administrations.

In a joint announcement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture — which together regulate mining — said that the Forest Service has applied to the Bureau of Land Management for a mineral withdrawal. That starts deliberations for a 20-year withdrawal of more than 200,000 acres of federal land in the Rainy River Watershed in northern Minnesota from new mining permitting activity.

A final decision on the request could take two years. If it takes effect, the moratorium could jeopardize the $1.7 billion Twin Metals copper-nickel mine that Chilean copper king Antofogasta wants to build next to the Boundary Waters. But Wednesday's announcement did not clarify the exact impact on that project.

The action does start a two-year period prohibiting any new federal mineral leases or prospecting permits being issued in the area, the announcement said, "but does not affect valid existing rights or activities on private lands."

Twin Metals already holds two federal mineral leases renewed under the Trump Administration, after the Obama administration canceled them. And a moratorium would not affect existing leases. However, the renewal and reinstate of those leases remains in litigation and under review. The action could affect any additional mining leases Twin Metals might seek.

The two federal agencies said they were reacting to "broad concerns about potential impacts of mining on the wilderness area's watershed, fish and wildlife, Tribal trust and treaty rights, and the nearly $100 million annual local recreation economy."

"A place like the Boundary Waters should be enjoyed by and protected for everyone, not only today but for future generations," Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in the statement.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called the boreal outback "irreplaceable."

"I have asked the Forest Service to work with the Bureau of Land Management to complete a careful environmental analysis and engage the public on whether future mining should be authorized on any federal land adjacent to this spectacular and unique wilderness resource," Vilsack said.

Vilsack, Agriculture Secretary during the Obama administration, initiated the mineral withdrawal in late 2016. During that process the Forest Service began a major study of the environmental, cultural and economic impacts of copper mining near the Boundary Waters.

The Trump Administration canceled the nearly-complete study as it green lighted the Twin Metals project, and refused to make the unfinished study public despite an onslaught of demands and court actions to do so. Like other organizations, the Star Tribune last year received a version consisting of 60 pages of redactions and blacked-out pages.

Antofogasta subsidiary Twin Metals Minnesota has been developing plans for a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine along Birch Lake, just outside the Boundary Waters near Ely, to open by 2030.

Twin Metals and unions that stand to gain new members from the jobs created by the project decried the decision as unnecessary and shortsighted. The company issued a statement saying it's "deeply disappointed" and determining the best path forward.

"We are firmly dedicated to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a sustainable mining project that will bring much-needed economic growth to our region, in addition to the opportunity to responsibly develop the critical minerals needed for our global efforts in combating the climate crisis," Twin Metals spokesman Kathy Graul said in a statement.

Two unions with labor agreements to build the Twin Metals mines called the decision "counterproductive." The U.S. needs to lessen dependence on foreign countries for metals crucial for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, they said.

"This move will send a message to the mining industry that they shouldn't bother looking at the United States to produce those metals," said Jason George, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. "That is a massive missed opportunity for job creation, and leaves us fully dependent on unstable nations to supply the metals we need to combat climate change."

In an interview, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, an Iron Range Republican, called the decision a "political stunt" to ban mining in northeast Minnesota that will "kill thousands of jobs."

Environmental groups who have fought the mine proposal for years, called the announcement a major win for the fragile boreal outback. The Boundary Waters is a maze of lakes, streams, wetlands and forests covering 1,500 square miles.

Still, leaders of both the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters said that they do not know if the decision will significantly delay development of the Twin Metals mine, or threaten to halt it.

In a statement, Becky Rom, national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, called the action "a great first step on the pathway to permanent protection."

"The appropriate next step for the administration is to revoke the two Twin Metals leases that the Trump administration unlawfully reinstated," Rom said. "The Boundary Waters is a paradise of woods and water. It is an ecological marvel, a world-class outdoor destination, and an economic engine for hundreds of businesses and many thousands of people."

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a St. Paul DFLer and mine opponent, called the action "a welcome return to the science-based decision."

"After years of broken promises and ongoing obstruction of taxpayer-funded data from the prior administration, I am pleased that President Biden is committed to completing the necessary analysis to understand the impacts that sulfide-ore mining could have on this priceless reserve of fresh water, the biodiverse habitat it supports, and the economic livelihood of the surrounding community," she said in a statement.

Mining on federal lands is regulated by both the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service. Interior governs the underground minerals and extraction, Agriculture controls the land on the surface such as forests.

The Twin Metals project iss separate from the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine further south in Babbit and Hoyt Lakes. The proposed PolyMet mine would on be on land once owned by LTV Steel Co., which has been closed for about two decades.

In April, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned PolyMet's permit to mine, sending the company's central permit back to state regulators for further review.

