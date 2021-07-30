After 13 years, a federal judge closed the receivership of notorious businessman Tom Petters Friday, after ruling that his Ponzi scheme victims and creditors were able to receive $722 million.

In discharging Douglas A. Kelley from his duties, U.S. District Judge Ann D. Montgomery noted that Petters ran one of the nation's largest and "most complex" Ponzi schemes in U.S. history.

The discredited Wayzata businessman is serving a 50-year prison sentence for defrauding investors out of $1.9 billion. Kelley and his team have spent more than a decade searching for and liquidating Petters' assets to compensate as many victims and creditors as possible.

"The primary objective of the receivership was to preserve assets for victims and creditors," she said. "After more than 120 public court hearings and nearly 3,300 [case] docket entries, the work of the receiver has concluded."

In October 2008, the U. S. Justice Department froze Petters' assets of Petters, along with 150 business entities he created to hide his scheme and the assets of several cronies. Several of Peters' peers were convicted and also sentenced to prison for the fraudulent ruse.

The vast business networks Petters created were so complex it took years to untangle. But eventually the assets — houses, other real estate, bank accounts, investment accounts, vehicles, and other property — were found, seized, auctioned or dispersed to compensate duped investors and other creditors, court records said.

In his role as receiver, Kelley placed several of Petters' largest business entities in bankruptcy, including Sun Country Airlines and Polaroid Corporation.

Kelley also managed real estate, categorized assets, liquidated property, paid employees, and filed several "claw-back" lawsuits against hedge funds that profited from Petters' crimes. Kelley negotiated settlement agreements, and worked through the bankruptcy and government forfeiture process to untangle the fraud.

Kelley said "I am done as the receiver on this case" but will continue his work as the bankruptcy trustee on Petters estate.

There are still four Peters-related bankruptcy cases remaining, including Kelley's lawsuit against BMO Harris Bank for allegedly destroying documents needed to recover Peters funds.

A hearing is set for January in that case. "That is a case where there could be a significant recovery," should the case go his way, Kelley said Friday.

But other retrievals have been put to bed. It took more than a year for Kelley to sell Petters' seven-bedroom, 9,300 square foot home on Lake Minnetonka in 2010. It finally sold for $5 million after 400 days on the market.

In 2018, a federal jury awarded 30 Petters creditors $3.5 million in "claw-back" money. The creditors subsequently turned over the awarded funds to 100 entities, including teachers pension funds, investment firms and other beneficiaries who lost money as a result of Petters' Ponzi scheme.

Doug Kelley launched more than 150 clawback lawsuits, or bankruptcy adversary proceedings, to recover profits and employee bonuses received by Tom Petters' earliest investors and fellow company executives. He said he plans to buy champagne and celebrate with all the people around the country who helped retrieve funds.

"Following the criminal conviction of Tom Petters in 2009 for orchestrating a $1.9 billion Ponzi scheme, the work of recovering assets on behalf of victim investors and creditors had just begun," said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk in a statement. Now, years later, the job is done and " I commend the work of the receiver and all parties involved in recovering more than $722 million on behalf of victims."

The Minnetonka-based Petters Company Inc. that Petters ran for nearly 14 years filed for bankruptcy in late 2008.

On Dec. 1, 2008, Petters was indicted on mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy for orchestrating a $1.9 billion Ponzi scheme. He was convicted one year later on all 20 counts of fraud committed using a business that involved getting others to invest in the wholesale purchase and retail sale of electronic consumer goods that didn't really exist.

Petters was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison in April 2010. He is serving his time at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan.

Six of seven co-defendants pleaded guilty to the Petters' fraud and were also sentenced by the courts.