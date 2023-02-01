Minnesota will soon have another federal judicial vacancy, as former Chief Judge John Tunheim informed President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he planned to take senior status.

Tunheim, 59, whose tenure as chief judge ended last year, wrote in a letter to the president that he would take senior status "effective upon the confirmation of my successor" after having "attained the age and having met the service requirements" of federal law governing judicial retirements.

"However, it is my present intention to continue to render substantial judicial service to the Court and to the public as a Senior Judge," Tunheim wrote in the letter, obtained by the Star Tribune. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as a federal district judge, especially my seven years as Chief Judge."

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for federal judges. Judges on senior status have the discretion to maintain a full caseload, reduce the amount of cases they hear or take no further cases. Tunheim's successor would be the third U.S. District Court judge appointed under the Biden administration.

Judge Patrick Schiltz replaced Tunheim as chief judge as of July 2022.

Tunheim was first appointed to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton in 1995, and by year's end will have had the third-longest active judicial service in the history of the district.

"The time has now come to provide the opportunity and privilege of serving as a District Judge in the District of Minnesota to my successor," Tunheim concluded in his letter to Biden.

Before becoming a federal judge, Tunheim worked spent more than a decade with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. He served as assistant attorney general, manager of Public Affairs Litigation Division, solicitor general and chief deputy attorney general.

Biden has appointed two federal judges for Minnesota since taking office in 2021: Judges Katherine Menendez and Jerry Blackwell.