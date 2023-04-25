A federal judge has put on hold her ruling allowing 18- to 20-year-olds to obtain permits to carry handguns.

At the request of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez stayed the ruling from earlier this month pending appeal.

Three young adults teamed up with gun-rights advocacy groups two years ago to challenge the Minnesota law barring 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining permits to carry handguns in public. They argued Minnesota's law violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

In the underlying order, Menendez ruled for the plaintiffs, saying that her decision was driven by a ruling last June by the U.S. Supreme Court. But she also expressed concerns about the high court's standard, which requires governments limiting gun rights to show that their laws are consistent with the historical tradition of firearms regulation.

"Second Amendment jurisprudence now focuses a lens entirely on the choices made in a very different time, by a very different American people," Menendez wrote.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, which is representing the state, asked Menendez to delay enforcement of the order until an appeal is decided.

A 2003 state law overhauling Minnesota's permit-to-carry standards barred anyone younger than 21 from obtaining a permit. There are exceptions to the law: Individuals don't need a permit to carry a handgun at home or work, or traveling between the two locations. Nor do they need one for hunting or target shooting.

Plaintiffs Kristin Worth, Austin Dye and Axel Anderson cited safety concerns and said they wanted to obtain permits to carry handguns for self-defense. All three remain between the ages of 18 and 20.

Gun-rights advocates joining the suit — the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition — said they have thousands of members in the 18-20 age range who would obtain permits and carry handguns if legally allowed to do so.

Requests for permits in Minnesota currently are not automatically granted. Applicants must prove they have received training and undergo a background check.

Legislators are considering a trio of bills aimed at reducing gun violence, including a measure that would close a legal loophole by expanding criminal background checks for pistols and semiautomatic military-style assault weapons sold at shows, online or transferred.