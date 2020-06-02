Two Minnesota men threw Molotov cocktails into Dakota County courthouse buildings early Friday during rioting that stretched across the Twin Cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody, according to charges unsealed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota.

Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, and Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, both from the suburbs of Minneapolis, are each charged with destruction of property used in interstate commerce and possession of Molotov cocktails. Both men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance.

Apple Valley police responded to reports of fire early Friday and found broken windows, smoke and flames pouring out from the part of the building where the judges’ chambers and clerks’ offices are located. Inside they found broken glass jars and liquor bottles, pushpins, intact glass jars containing ignitable liquid and a charred red bandanna, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Officers found a set of car keys in the grass near the building that belonged to a Ford Fiesta registered to Ziegler, which had been parked in a nearby parking lot. Police searched the car and found liquor bottles and a receipt dated May 28 for three bandannas, along with partly full and empty boxes of push pins, an empty cardboard box for 12 Ball brand Mason jars, an empty lighter fluid bottle, isopropyl alcohol bottles, a plastic jar containing a clear unidentified liquid and T-pins, and a store receipt dated May 27, for nail polish remover, according to the charges.

After putting out the fire, authorities found Ziegler and Henderson on a road nearby and arrested them. As officers approached, they observed one of the males mouth what appeared to be an expletive to the other, the complaint says.

The two suspects gave false statements to the officers, according to the charges, claiming they had traveled via Metro Transit to 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South to participate in protests following the death of Floyd. At that time, Metro Transit had ceased transit operations.

