A man was shot dead Thursday following a standoff with FBI agents in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

The shooting by one of more agents occurred about noon in the 3700 block of N. Dupont Avenue and involved a SWAT unit from the FBI that was serving an arrest warrant, the agency said in a statement.

"After barricading himself for several hours, the subject was armed as he emerged from the home," the statement read. "The subject was fatally wounded, and another individual required medical assistance. Both were transported to the hospital."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Sheriff Dawanna Witt were on the scene, and said the FBI arrived there about 5 a.m. Minneapolis officers were acting as backup and otherwise not involved, he said.

"This person was on social media videotaping what was happening from inside the residence live," O'Hara said. "Clearly, from his own social media, this person was armed during this incident."

According to a bystander video posted to Facebook from the 3700 block of N. Dupont Avenue, a sheriff's tactical vehicle is seen parked at the home while SWAT officers positioned behind a white SUV point weapons toward the house while yelling "hands!" shortly before weapons are fired. Officers begin cordoning off the area while one says "we've gotta get that medic in here."

The officers then surround someone on the ground and appear to perform CPR and then walk a crying woman to the rear of the SUV.

They then enter the house where a boom can be heard from inside. An ambulance is then let into the perimeter, and a few minutes later someone is loaded inside on a stretcher and the ambulance drives away.

Billy Bison, 54, who lives a block away on Dupont, said he woke up at 5:45 a.m. to officers calling through a bullhorn.

The street was locked down, and at 6 a.m. Bison reported seeing officers in protective gear gathered outside the front of the house behind a white SUV parked in the yard.

Around 11 a.m. Bison said he heard a single gunshot, before going outside to see a man lying dead on the ground. Officers performed CPR about 10 minutes later he said.

The woman who exited the house looked to be in distress and was yelling following the shooting before she was handcuffed, Bison said.

"She was incredibly distraught, and was screaming out someone's name," he said.

Bison said he regrets having become used to witnessing shootings in his area.

"It's disappointing to myself how acclimated I've become to this," Bison said. "It's incredibly disappointing – you see somebody lose their life, and it's not necessarily a new experience."

Marvina Haynes, a community member who is running for Ward 4 City Council on the North Side, said she saw a woman being loaded into an ambulance while screaming that her brother had been shot and killed.

Wendy Bonine, who lives down the block, said police responding to a crime scene in the neighborhood is too familiar.

"I really wish it would stop," she said.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.