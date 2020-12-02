PINEVILLE, La. — An FBI agent was shot and an Ohio homicide suspect was killed during a shooting in Louisiana while the agent was executing a search warrant for the suspect.
The wounded agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting in Pineville, Louisiana, the agency's New Orleans field office said in a statement posted on it's Twitter page early Wednesday. KALB-TV reports the shooting happened at a hotel in the city, which is about a mile northeast of Alexandria.
The FBI did not release the identity of the person who was killed, but said the suspect was wanted for homicide in Cleveland.
