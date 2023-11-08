A shooting at a late-night party in St. Cloud that left one man dead and two others wounded was in retaliation for a stabbing a few months earlier, according to charges.

Deionte J. Parker, 26, was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting on Oct. 22 near St. Cloud State University that killed Antonio C. Harris Jr., 34, of Buffalo, Minn., and wounded men ages 52 and 26.

Parker, of St. Cloud, was arrested five days later, appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed without bail. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Parker has been convicted six times for various illicit drug offenses, three times for weapons-related crimes and once for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, court records in Minnesota show.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responding to the report of a shooting arrived at the home in the 700 block of S. 6th Avenue, where an "after bar party" was underway and saw Harris had been shot in the head and lower torso. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg and a third in the foot.

"It is believed that the shooting was in retaliation" for a stabbing in July, the complaint read without any specifics about that incident other than it involved one of the men who was wounded by Parker.

Harris was shot as he tried to "negotiate a truce" between Parker and his adversaries at the party, the complaint said.

About a week before the shooting, investigators came to learn, Parker and Harris argued in downtown St. Cloud. At one point, Parker raised a hand in a gun-like motion and pointed toward Harris.

