A fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Hinckley was causing a major backup and delays early Friday evening in the northbound lanes near Exit 180, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities were called to a vehicle rollover that occurred midafternoon. Two people were ejected from a vehicle and one person was in a tree, according to State Patrol dispatch at around 4 p.m.
One person was deceased at the scene and two other victims were rushed to the hospital, according to dispatch.
It was unclear how many people were involved in the crash. Helicopters were called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
