Family members and fans of St. Paul Olympian Suni Lee gathered before sunrise Thursday morning to watch the women's gymnastics all around.

Unable to join Lee in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee's community came out in support of her, wearing red white and blue.

Holding coffee cups and breakfast, the crowd clapped and shouted whenever Lee appeared on screen, calling out "Go Suni!"

The Brothers Event Center in Oakdale erupted into cheers as Suni took the stage during her signature uneven bar event.

Fan Nini Lee, no relation, came out in support of Suni sporting a Team USA Hello Kitty jacket she picked up at Target. A Hmong former gymnast herself, Nini Lee said she was so excited to see Suni on the global stage.

"She is representing the Hmong community, so it's really awesome to see that because if she can do it, I think it just goes to show our whole community can do it," Nini Lee said.

When NBC spoke of the Hmong community's history in the United States, the largely Hmong crowd cheered as they appeared live on global television, showing their community to the world.

This story is developing.