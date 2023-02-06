Over 15 in-person camp options for middle & high school students are open for registration! Join the Minnesota Urban Debate League, a program of Augsburg University for deep learning, fun, friendship, and community this summer at the Minnesota Debate & Advocacy Workshop (MDAW) Summer Speech & Debate Camp.Whether you're just trying speech or debate for the first time, or you're an experienced debater, we have a camp for you! For High School Students: • HS Policy Debate Camps: Prepare to excel in competitive national topic policy debate! Offerings include Quick Start for Beginners, Quick Start for Advanced Debaters, 10-Day Camp, or 15-Day Camp. • HS Public Forum Camps: Learn the basics of competitive public forum debate or get advanced skills at Quick Start or 10-Day Camp. • HS Lincoln Douglas Debate Camps: You'll learn how to be a successful, independent competitive LD debater at Quick Start or 10-Day Camp. • HS Congressional Debate Camp: Learn concrete skills to improve your public speaking, argumentation, and consensus building to prepare for competitive Student Congress.• HS Debate & Argumentation Camp: Interested in learning persuasion and argumentation, but not a member of a competitive team? This is a great camp to get a taste of debate!• HS Speech Sampler Camp: Interested in trying competitive speech but need a place to start? Or want to add an event type you've never tried? Learn the basics of interp, public address, and limited prep here! For Middle School Students: • MS Policy Debate Camps: Advance your speaking, arguing, critical thinking, and research skills in this fast-paced, high energy event!• MS Speech Camp (Public Address): Learn to speak on your feet with limited prep time, or write and perform scripts to inform, entertain and persuade like your favorite public speakers!• MS Speech Camp (Oral Interpretation): For budding theatre kids! Learn how to perform one- or two-person dramatic readings of plays, prose, poems and more!• MS Congressional Debate Camp: For all young leaders out there, role- play being in Congress: write and pass bills, speak, vote, negotiate, and lobby for your bills to become laws!

Website

Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Academic, Language and culture

Price: $375 - $1,525

Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 8

Phone: (612) 330-1730

Types: Half day, Full day

Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12

Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis