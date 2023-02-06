Explore our 2023 Minnesota Summer Camp Guide
4-H Camp Benton
Camp Benton “Making magic happen” is an incredible opportunity to make new friends this summer while learning different skills, hearing from guest speakers, taking adventures and enjoying the great outdoors. Try something new at a wonderful 4-H summer camp by attending Camp Benton. An overnight resident camp with 4-H hands-on learning and outdoor activities over 2 ½ days. The camp experience includes games, recreation, dancing, swimming, campfires, unique adventures, skits, workshops, singing, and fun.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $120
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 12
- Phone: (320) 968-5077
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 6
- Location: Camp Koronis, Paynesville
4-H Camp at Camp Victory
Campers will spend three days and two nights at Camp Victory enjoying games, songs, crafts, educational programs, great food, cabin life, outdoor adventures, reflective campfires, and more! The Minnesota 4-H Camping program develops leadership and responsibility skills for teen counselors while providing a safe and fun opportunity for the campers. Teen counselors will lead campers in activities that allow them to gain knowledge and develop social skills while meeting new friends. 4-H staff and high-school-aged camp counselors are prepared and ready to deliver an exciting and safe overnight camp for you.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jun 15
- Phone: (507) 835-0600
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 9
- Location: Camp Victory, Zumbro Falls
4-H Junior Camp at Faith Haven
Join us for 4-H Junior Camp at Faith Haven, June 8-9, 2023. Youth in grades 3-6 will experience a traditional overnight camp including games, songs, crafts, educational programs, a reflective campfire, and more! Bring a friend! No 4-H experience is required to attend 4-H camp. Teen counselors will lead campers in activities that allow them to gain knowledge and develop social skills while meeting new friends. 4-H staff and high-school-aged camp counselors are prepared and ready to deliver an exciting overnight camp for you!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $100
- Dates: Jun 8 - Jun 9
- Phone: (218) 385-5420
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 7
- Location: Faith Haven Camp, Battle Lake
AKA All Sports Camp
Now at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie! Since 2004, the AKA All Sports Camp features a different sport and field trip each week at sites around the metro, to provide the ultimate sports experience. Keep your kids healthy and active this summer and help them make new friends and build confidence and self-esteem while learning and playing a variety of sports and games.Select Full Summer Package or Individual Weeks of interest. For more information, check out www.akasport.org.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Blaine
AKA All Sports Camp
Now at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie! Since 2004, the AKA All Sports Camp features a different sport and field trip each week at sites around the metro, to provide the ultimate sports experience. Keep your kids healthy and active this summer and help them make new friends and build confidence and self-esteem while learning and playing a variety of sports and games.Select Full Summer Package or Individual Weeks of interest. For more information, check out www.akasport.org.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Circle Pines
AKA All Sports Camp
Now at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie! Since 2004, the AKA All Sports Camp features a different sport and field trip each week at sites around the metro, to provide the ultimate sports experience. Keep your kids healthy and active this summer and help them make new friends and build confidence and self-esteem while learning and playing a variety of sports and games.Select Full Summer Package or Individual Weeks of interest. For more information, check out www.akasport.org.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Eden Prairie
AKA All Sports Camp
Now at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie! Since 2004, the AKA All Sports Camp features a different sport and field trip each week at sites around the metro, to provide the ultimate sports experience. Keep your kids healthy and active this summer and help them make new friends and build confidence and self-esteem while learning and playing a variety of sports and games.Select Full Summer Package or Individual Weeks of interest. For more information, check out www.akasport.org.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Hopkins
AKA All Sports Camp
Now at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie! Since 2004, the AKA All Sports Camp features a different sport and field trip each week at sites around the metro, to provide the ultimate sports experience. Keep your kids healthy and active this summer and help them make new friends and build confidence and self-esteem while learning and playing a variety of sports and games.Select Full Summer Package or Individual Weeks of interest. For more information, check out www.akasport.org.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Ramsey
Adventure Connection
Adventure Connection is a school-age care program serving students entering preschool* through 5th grade with sites located in District 622 elementary schools. Adventure Connection provides educational, enriching, recreational, and engaging age-appropriate experiences.Each week of summer is built around a different theme and packed with choice-based enriching, recreational, educational, and engaging experiences for your kids to grow their passions and discover new ones!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $828 - $2,091
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 748-7634
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Carver Elementary, Maplewood
Adventure Connection
Adventure Connection is a school-age care program serving students entering preschool* through 5th grade with sites located in District 622 elementary schools. Adventure Connection provides educational, enriching, recreational, and engaging age-appropriate experiences.Each week of summer is built around a different theme and packed with choice-based enriching, recreational, educational, and engaging experiences for your kids to grow their passions and discover new ones!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $828 - $2,091
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 748-7634
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Richardson Elementary, North St. Paul
Adventure Connection
Adventure Connection is a school-age care program serving students entering preschool* through 5th grade with sites located in District 622 elementary schools. Adventure Connection provides educational, enriching, recreational, and engaging age-appropriate experiences.Each week of summer is built around a different theme and packed with choice-based enriching, recreational, educational, and engaging experiences for your kids to grow their passions and discover new ones!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $828 - $2,091
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 748-7634
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Eagle Point Elementary, Oakdale
Adventures in Cardboard
Mythic Play in Summer Wildlands!Explore our world of swords, sorcery, bows, catapults and legendary beasts! Be initiated into an ancient and esteemed House of The Realm then jump into live-action adventure gaming! Build your own arms and armor! Create your own culture and histories! Defend your lands from monsters and enemy Houses! Construct gigantic castles, labyrinths and fortified cities! Battle on trails, fields and shorelines as you seek out lost relics of power! Tell a hundred stories by your word and deed in the most enchanting, wooded and mystical parks across the metro region!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $275 - $445
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 442-3652
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: Nine regional and city parks across the Twin Cities metro area & the Northfield Area, Minneapolis
Ag Academy: Passion to Career
The camp is to create an agricultural experience for Minnesota youth that marries the strengths of 4-H and FFA in a way that builds an agricultural learning and leadership pathway, thereby deepening their collective impact on the agricultural career pathway. Youth will have hands-on experiences while learning from campus faculty and visiting businesses to learn from individuals working in those careers
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Animals
- Price: $40 - $75
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jun 24
- Phone: (507) 276-9629
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 12
- Location: Ridgewater College Willmar, Willmar
Anoka Jr. Tennis Camps at George Green Park
Our TCTC 14 Week comprehensive summer immersion camp program specifically provides skills-building and sno-cones, tournaments & talent shows, high fives & hugs & is designed for players to return week after week and year after year to reach whatever level of play they can.Personalized and hands-on training is an added benefit for players.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $99 - $299
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: George Green Park , Anoka
Arboretum Summer Day Camps
Explore, Dig, Hike, Imagine, Plant, Grow, Learn, Create, Discover & Play! Experience an engaging mix of science-based, nature-inspired programs that stimulate learning, inspire exploration, and support a love of the natural world and all its wonders. Choose from a variety of themes including cooking, nature exploration, science and engineering, gardening, art, Hogswood Forest school of magic, animals and wildlife, beekeeping, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Cooking, Animals, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $285 - $315
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 18
- Phone: (612) 301-1210
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
Backyard Camp!
Mixed-age | Nature-based | Free PlayIn it's 6th season, our week-long summer day camps allow children to choose their own adventures while being physically active, spending time with nature, and unplugging from technology. At Backyard Camp, 4-11 year olds have the chance to work with an abundance of handcrafting materials, practice building new worlds and relationships, and learn new skills through concentrated exploration of their environment. Our camp sessions are unique in that campers make their own decisions about how to spend their time, supported by our trained Playworker staff on site.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $190 - $279
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 18
- Phone: (612) 470-4744
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 11
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for a neurodivergent population
- Location: OYNA's Backyard, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Entirely outdoors, kids who are able must be vaxxed.
Beginning Dance Workshop
BEGINNING WORKSHOPA ballet workshop geared towards young dancers interested in studying ballet and complementary dance more in depth during the summer. A 60-minute ballet class will be followed by a 30-minute class of a different dance genre including modern and jazz. Dancers will focus on ballet positions, proper alignment and musicality over the course of 3 weeks. Dancers may wear leotard and tights or any clothing they feel comfortable moving in. Dancers should wear ballet flat shoes.JULY SESSION July 11 - July 27, 2023Tuesdays and Thursdays4:30-6:00pm
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music
- Price: $180
- Dates: Jul 11 - Jul 27
- Phone: (651) 313-5967
- Types: Other
- Ages: 7 - 10
- Location: Ballet Co.Laboratory, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: If sick, stay home.
Bell Summer Camps
Bell Summer Camps are a week of enriching day-camp experiences that encourage youth to explore their scientific passions and discover new interests. Youth entering grades 1-8 will experience science and nature with hands-on investigation, visits to museum exhibits, games, creative projects, guided outdoor exploration, and much more!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $395
- Dates: Jun 19 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 626-9660
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- Location: Bell Museum, St. Paul
Bethel University Tennis Camps
Twin City Tennis Camps has an incredibly committed and highly qualified team of coaching professionals and educators dedicated to your families interest in tennis & pickleball, while promoting a healthy, fun, athletic, and safe experience for outdoor & indoor camps for children & adults. Tennis Camp & Facility Director- Drew Fernelius & Executive - Director Daniel Nabedrick, and our team of professional staff, have transformed the “summer tennis & pickleball camp experience for juniors & adults” since 1998 for 50,000 thousand participants in the USA by providing an energetic, athletic, cooperative and educational style of leadership that keeps everyone moving, exercising, connecting, & playing tennis & pickleball while making lifelong lasting relationships.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $99 - $349
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Bethel University Tennis Complex, St. Paul
Boulder Pointe Equestrian and Event Center
What Boulder Pointe Horse Camp offers: -learning all about horses! Learn how to be safe around horses, grooming, leading and riding! Also participate in helping feed horses and lots more!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $64 - $509
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 31
- Phone: (612) 716-9062
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 2 - 14
- Location: Boulder Pointe Horse Camp , Nowthen
Camp Ajawah
Camp Ajawah is located on a beautiful, wooded, 57-acre site on the northern shores of Linwood Lake near Wyoming, Minnesota, Just 35 miles north of the Twin Cities. Two, 2-week sessions each for boys and for girls with lots of outdoor time, arts/crafts, swimming and other classic summer camp activities.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $650
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 11
- Phone: (651) 462-5720
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Linwood Lake, Wyoming
Camp Butwin
At Camp Butwin, we specialize in children entering grades 1 through 8 next fall. Our friendly, cooperative atmosphere fosters individual growth at the camper’s own pace. Campers are encouraged to learn new skills and master old ones, to express themselves creatively and to grow in their ability to relate to others. In this supportive environment, a true sense of community develops. By building a feeling of both independence and involvement in community and developing individual abilities to the fullest, each camper at Camp Butwin excels.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Animals, Swimming, Soccer, Rock climbing, Horseback riding, Fishing
- Price: $1,045 - $2,145
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 255-4767
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- We have an extensive inclusion community that allows campers with additional physical, mental, or emotional needs to be successful in our camp programming. Campers with additional needs will complete an intake with our inclusion department so that we can best serve that camper.
- Location: Camp Butwin, Eagan
- Covid-19 information: We highly recommend that all campers and staff be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on boosters.
Camp Catfish 2023
Enjoy a 3-day, 2-night rustic excursion on a sandy island near Hastings, MN fishing for monster cats on the mighty Mississippi River. You can expect a rugged camping and cooking experience along with multi-species fishing well into the night and wonderful campfire Bible studies.
Camp Cherith
Camp Cherith resides on 280 stunning acres of lakes, woodlands, and rolling hills. Our activities promote interaction with nature, so Cherith campers spend a lot of time outdoors surrounded by the splendor of God’s creation. Beautiful Lake Six provides a clean and safe environment for our waterfront activities, and Schram’s Lake offers a majestic backdrop for morning devotions, outdoor chapel services, canoeing, and hanging out with friends. Our horsemanship program makes use of miles of wooded trails and our many scenic campfire sites make outdoor cookouts one of the week’s highlights. Campers are taught how to make Christ real in every phase of their lives while participating in traditional camp activities, focusing on fun, learning new skills, building friendships, and enjoying nature.
- Website
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $390 - $425
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 6
- Phone: (612) 991-3124
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: North Central Camp Cherith, Frazee
Camp Chippewa for Boys
Campers live in screened-in cabins on the shores of Cass Lake. Each day they select their own schedule of lifelong sports, including sailing, canoeing, archery, riflery, climbing, swimming, tennis, soccer, and fencing. Evenings allow unstructured time for campers to play basketball, paddle board, and play outside. The camp property is located on a secluded isthmus between two lakes, situated in the Chippewa National Forest.Campers embark on canoe expeditions whose length and difficulty vary based on the age of the camper. 8-year-olds will paddle to a nearby island for an overnight camping trip, while 17-year-olds may paddle for as long as three weeks to places as far away as the saltwater of Hudson Bay.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $4,275 - $11,400
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 8
- Phone: (218) 335-8807
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Chippewa, Cass Lake
Camp Crappie
Get ready to run chasing slab crappies in the deep woods lakes of Hill City, Minnesota, learn the finer points of crappie fishing from die hard anglers. Fishing next to friends and mentors taking in God's word and experiencing His bountiful creation.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing
- Price: $150
- Dates: Mar 17 - Mar 19
- Phone: (218) 343-2717
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: Hillside Camp Dark House Spearing Camp, Hill City
- Covid-19 information: Following CDC recommondations.
Camp Franklin
Experience a wide range of engaging day camps for K-12 neurodiverse students featuring:• Licensed teachers and skilled instructors who understand neurodiverse behaviors and learning styles.• Developmentally and socially attentive environments.• Friendly, open, and welcoming environment.• Academic, recreational and social skills programs.
- Website
- Categories: Cooking, Arts, Music, Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $450 - $1,150
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 4
- Phone: (952) 737-6925
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for K-12 neurodiversestudents
- Location: Franklin Center, Golden Valley
Camp Lake Hubert for Girls
Since 1909, Camp Lake Hubert for girls has excelled in providing one of the best tech free, sleepaway adventures in the United States. Camp Lake Hubert is located on Lake Hubert in Minnesota’s Lake Country and offers 2- and 4-week options to girls completing 2nd through 9th Grade. Lake Hubert also offers a Leadership Training Program for boys in 10th and 11th Grades. Our programs focus on building life skills and empowering campers to grow as leaders and friends.Campers gain confidence in themselves and their ability to lead and relate to peers, as well as gain appreciation for the natural world. By coming to our camp, your child will meet people from all different backgrounds, participate in over 40 land and water activities, and find a home away from home.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Swimming, Soccer, Sailing, Rock climbing, Lacrosse, Horseback riding, Golf, Fishing, Basketball, Baseball, Arts, Performing arts, Music, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Softball, Strength and conditioning, Tennis, Volleyball
- Price: $3,950 - $6,950
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 7
- Phone: (952) 922-2545
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 10
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Camp Lake Hubert for Girls, Lake Hubert
Camp Lincoln for Boys
Since 1909, Camp Lincoln for Boys has excelled in providing one of the best tech-free, sleepaway adventures in the United States. Camp Lincoln is located on Lake Hubert in Minnesota’s Lake Country and offers 2- and 4-week options to boys completing 2nd through 9th Grade. Lincoln also offers a Leadership Training Program for boys in the 10th and 11th Grades. Our programs focus on building life skills and empowering campers to grow as leaders and friends.Campers gain confidence in themselves and their ability to lead and relate to peers, as well as gain appreciation for the natural world. By coming to our camp, your child will meet people from all different backgrounds, participate in over 40 land and water activities, and find a home away from home.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Football, Golf, Horseback riding, Lacrosse, Rock climbing, Sailing, Soccer, Strength and conditioning, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball
- Price: $3,950 - $6,950
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 7
- Phone: (952) 922-2545
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 10
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Lincoln for Boys, Lake Hubert
Camp Mishawaka
Camp Mishawaka is proud to provide kids with the activities, role-models, environment, and community that will enrich their lives. Located in the Northwoods of Minnesota, Camp Mishawaka offers two, four, six and eight week sessions for boys and girls ages 8 to 16.We believe that our traditional residential summer camp experience provides those oh-so-important intangibles that children need to succeed and thrive in the modern world. The skills and friendships your child will develop at Camp Mishawaka will carry forward with them through the rest of their lives.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $3,850 - $11,350
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 11
- Phone: (218) 326-5011
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 11
- Location: Camp Mishawaka, Grand Rapids
Camp Nathanael
A Christian camp for boys offering many outdoor skills and activities. We offer classic resident camps; adventure trips including whitewater and BWCA canoeing, mountain biking and climbing; and father/son camps. Skills include woodworking, sailing, canoeing, outdoor skills, climbing and rappelling, trail biking, swimming, shooting sports, archery, fishing, geocaching and more.
- Website
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $210 - $450
- Dates: Jun 25 - Aug 9
- Phone: (888) 869-4334
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Nathanael, Hinckley
Camp Odayin - for children with heart disease
Camp Odayin provides medically safe and emotionally supportive camp experiences and community building opportunities for young people with heart disease. These camp experiences positively impact camper lives by connecting them with friends who face similar challenges. Building relationships, being accepted, and feeling like you belong are all so important!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing, Horseback riding, Rock climbing, Swimming
- Price: $0 - $25
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 19
- Phone: (651) 351-9185
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for children with congenital heart disease
- Location: Elkhorn and on Zoom,
- Covid-19 information: There is vaccination requirement to attend in-person or virtual camp. Masking and testing requirements will be shared before each camp program.
Camp Odayin - for children with heart disease
Camp Odayin provides medically safe and emotionally supportive camp experiences and community building opportunities for young people with heart disease. These camp experiences positively impact camper lives by connecting them with friends who face similar challenges. Building relationships, being accepted, and feeling like you belong are all so important!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing, Horseback riding, Rock climbing, Swimming
- Price: $0 - $25
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 19
- Phone: (651) 351-9185
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for children with congenital heart disease
- Location: Crosslake and on Zoom,
- Covid-19 information: There is vaccination requirement to attend in-person or virtual camp. Masking and testing requirements will be shared before each camp program.
Camp Olami
At Camp Olami, we specialize in children entering grade K-6. Our friendly, cooperative atmosphere fosters individual growth at the camper’s own pace. Campers are encouraged to learn new skills and master old ones, to express themselves creatively and to grow in their ability to relate to others. In this supportive environment, a true sense of community develops. By building a feeling of both independence and involvement in community, and developing individual abilities to the fullest, each camper at Camp Olami excels.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Sports/athletics, Swimming
- Price: $865 - $2,145
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 25
- Phone: (952) 381-3308
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: Camp Olami, St Louis Park
- Covid-19 information: We highly recommend all staff and campers be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any boosters.
Camp Olson YMCA
Camp Olson YMCA is a resident summer camp for youth ages 5-17 and families founded in 1954 “to preserve a paradise of forest beauty where youth and their leaders can find joy and inspiration in the years to come.” We accomplish this every summer by providing programs for youth and adults that develop life skills, cultivate leadership, and foster an ethic of land stewardship and environmental responsibility.We offer a variety of camps and activities, including arts and crafts, sailing, horseback riding, riflery and archery, swimming, fishing, mountain biking, outbound trips, nature programs and more!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Swimming, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Fishing, Sailing
- Price: $388 - $2,100
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 19
- Phone: (218) 363-2207
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Camp Olson YMCA, Longville
Camp Quest North
Camp Quest is an overnight secular summer camp aimed at critical thinking, skepticism, and open discussion. While campers partake in traditional camp activities, such as field games, swimming, archery, crafts, and campfires, what sets Camp Quest apart from traditional summer camps is our focus on humanist values and ethics. Our unique activities encourage rational inquiry, free speech, active citizenship, and respect. Camp Quest envisions a world in which children grow up exploring, thinking for themselves, connecting with their communities, and acting to make the most of life for themselves and others.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $435 - $735
- Dates: Jul 23 - Jul 29
- Phone: (612) 666-9050
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Camp Quest North - Minnesota Week 2, Mound
- Covid-19 information: covid vaccination required
Camp Quest North
Camp Quest is an overnight secular summer camp aimed at critical thinking, skepticism, and open discussion. While campers partake in traditional camp activities, such as field games, swimming, archery, crafts, and campfires, what sets Camp Quest apart from traditional summer camps is our focus on humanist values and ethics. Our unique activities encourage rational inquiry, free speech, active citizenship, and respect. Camp Quest envisions a world in which children grow up exploring, thinking for themselves, connecting with their communities, and acting to make the most of life for themselves and others.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $435 - $735
- Dates: Jul 16 - Jul 22
- Phone: (612) 666-9050
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Camp Quest North - Minnesota Week 1, Mound
- Covid-19 information: covid vaccination required
Camp Quest North
Camp Quest is an overnight secular summer camp aimed towards critical thinking, skepticism, and open discussion. While campers partake in traditional camp activities, such as field games, swimming, archery, crafts, and campfires, what sets Camp Quest apart from traditional summer camps is our focus on humanist values and ethics. Our unique activities encourage rational inquiry, free speech, active citizenship, and respect. Camp Quest envisions a world in which children grow up exploring, thinking for themselves, connecting with their communities, and acting to make the most of life for themselves and others.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $435 - $735
- Dates: Jul 30 - Aug 5
- Phone: (612) 666-9050
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Camp Quest North - Iowa, Boone
- Covid-19 information: covid vaccination required
Campus Immersion
Youth in grades 7 and up are invited to join the 4-H Campus Immersion experience on the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. Participants will engage in hands-on learning activities designed to spark curiosity, build connections and identify each person’s unique strengths. Youth will have the opportunity to meet current college students and faculty, spend time on the campus and in the dorms, and make plans for their future!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 23
- Phone: (612) 624-7626
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - completed 12
- Location: University of Minnesota Campus, Minneapolis
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $35 - $120
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 31
- Phone: (952) 466-5255
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 14
- Location: Chanhassen
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $35 - $120
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 31
- Phone: (952) 466-5255
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 14
- Location: Norwood Young America
Carver County Parks
Various camps across Carver County focusing on outdoor recreation activities like archery, kayaking, geocaching, environmental education and beach swimming.
Chan DT Musical Theatre Camps for Kids & Teens
Taught by the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' professionals you see on stage and behind-the-scenes. Students are given opportunities to explore a wide spectrum of musical theatre components, including voice, movement, costumes, scenery, stage combat, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $195 - $475
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 11
- Phone: (952) 934-1525
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Chanhassen
- Covid-19 information: NoSubject to change.
Concordia Academy Camps
We offer over 30 week-long summer camps focused on athletics, STEM, and arts. Highlights include basketball, volleyball, theatre, CSI, video production, art, math, rocket building, softball, weight training, cooking, and youth worship team.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $60 - $110
- Dates: Jun 5 - Jul 18
- Phone: (651) 484-8429
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Concordia Academy, Roseville
Cosmetology - Summer Beauty Camp
Have Fun Exploring the Wonderful World of Hair, Skin and Nails!Classes include:- Haircare with Flat Iron/Curling Iron Workshop- Hair Wrapping and Braiding Workshop- Personal Hand Care with Manicure Workshop- Personal Foot Care with Pedicure Workshop- Personal Skin Care- Basic Makeup with WorkshopWorkshops: Practicing technique on each other or with a mannequin
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $275
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 29
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Create! Explore Creative Process
Gather daily for creative time to develop and strengthen your creative expression. The week will start with the development of an individualized creative work plan for the week. Each day will consist of time for reading, writing, drawing, and optional workshops on topics such as mediation, yoga, musical improvisation, creative movement, visual arts, and storytelling intended to develop an emergent skill or introduce youth to new ways of inspiring their creations. Workshops are led by CFPA resident artists and guest artists.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jul 10 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 821-9202
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 9 - 17
- Location: Center for Performing Arts, Minneapolis
Cross View Edina Vacation Bible School
Stellar Vacation Bible School -- Kids will launch into memorable stations that reinforce relevant Bible Points and immerse them in new adventures built around rugged moonscapes, colorful constellations, and lunar landers! There will also be plenty of praiseworthy songs that are sure to become new family faves.
Culinary Camp
Come to Saint Paul College to test out your culinary skills! During this Culinary Summer Camp students will learn fun and fundamental cooking skills, all while using healthy, locally grown products. Students will also learn how to make various dishes using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, wraps, fresh pasta, and much more... This unique experience will give students a taste of the culinary careers and opportunities available to them!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Cooking
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 29
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Dakota County Parks Summer Camps
Play, explore and enjoy time in nature with Dakota County Parks summer camps. Spend time learning skills such as mountain biking, archery, fishing and wilderness survival. Discover the outdoors through other camps including junior naturalist and books in the woods.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $55 - $175
- Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 23
- Phone: (952) 891-7000
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 15
- Location: Lebanon Hills Regional Park and other locations, Eagan
District 622 Youth Enrichment
We provide lifelong learning opportunities for youth and strive to provide an environment where children and teens can gain new skills and knowledge, make connections with others, and achieve increased involvement and empowerment as young people. Our camps cover many different categories from art, to stem, to sports, and everything in between!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Cheerleading, Fencing, Fishing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Horseback riding, Lacrosse, Rock climbing, Sailing, Skateboarding, Soccer, Softball, Strength and conditioning, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Wrestling
- Price: $50 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 31
- Phone: (651) 748-7442
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: North St Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale, North St Paul
Drone Camp
Have you ever wanted to fly a drone? Join us for our 4-day Drone Camp! At this camp, you will receive your Trust certification from the FAA to fly a drone, learn the history behind drones and automated flying, as well as receiving plenty of practice for flying drones.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 30
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
EPIC Connection
Epic Connection is a fun, safe place for middle school students. Join us for gym time, arts and crafts, snacks, cooking, games, free time on the computers, compete in minute-to-win-it challenges, and watch movies. Each week of summer is built around a different theme—giving you an opportunity to try all sorts of new things!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $828 - $2,091
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 359-3059
- Types: Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 8
- Location: Skyview Middle School, Oakdale
EX.I.T.E. Camp 2023
PACER’s EX.I.T.E. Camp empowers middle school girls and students of other marginalized genders with disabilities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). EX.I.T.E. Camp provides a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for fun, hands-on learning, as well as a place to meet new friends and create lasting memories.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0
- Dates: Aug 3 - Aug 17
- Phone: (952) 838-1432
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Pacer Center, Bloomington
- Covid-19 information: The camp will be held both in person at the PACER office with a virtual option available for those unable to attend in person.
Eagle Bluff Summer Camps
Eagle Bluff is home to a multitude of unique and adventurous overnight & day summer camps for kids starting in preschool up through 12th grade, as well as family camps. Make this summer the best ever for your child and give them an experience they’ll never forget by registering them for one of our awesome camps!Our camps allow campers to experience the best of Eagle Bluff’s activities but also have their own distinct theme. From learning to handle raptors to discovering what it’s like to sleep outdoors in their own shelter, Eagle Bluff campers gain new skills, build self-confidence, and foster their relationship with the natural world.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Animals, Rock climbing, Fishing
- Price: $175 - $600
- Dates: Jun 16 - Jul 28
- Phone: (507) 467-2705
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro
East Central 4-H Camp
Try something new with East Central 4-H Summer Camp, June 26-28! Experience all of the fun that comes along with a resident camp, with a 4-H hands-on learning twist! Youth in grades 3-8 are invited to attend camp this summer, register online today! More information can be found at z.umn.edu/EC4HCamp
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $140 - $150
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 28
- Phone: (763) 767-3847
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 9
- Location: Timber Bay Camp & Retreat Center, Onamia
Encanto Dance Camp
Find your magical gift this summer! Dance your gift through movement, crafts, story time and more! Dancers from this camp may matriculate into the Pre-Professional Program.Arrive in active dance attire, with ballet slippers (any color), a smock or apron (protection from crafts), food for snack times, water to keep hydrated and a mask to keep safe.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $220
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 14
- Phone: (651) 313-5967
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 3 - 6
- Location: Ballet Co.Laboratory, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: If sick, stay home.
Engineering & Design Camps at The Works Museum
At The Works Museum, kids are the designers, creators, and problem solvers – the engineers! Our camps for kids ages 5-12 include topics like robotics, architecture, coding, LEGO engineering, carpentry, and more. With half-day, whole-day, 1-day, and 4-day options, there's a summer camp that will fit your family's schedule.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $110 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 31
- Phone: (952) 888-4262
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Location: The Works Museum, Bloomington
Fashion Summer Workshop
This summer, explore the world of fashion from design principles to merchandising techniques at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN. Participants will discover career tracks in the fashion industry and leave with portfolio essentials. The five-day Summer Fashion Workshop is open to high school students entering grades 10-12 who identify as women, nonbinary, or genderqueer.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $50 - $300
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 14
- Phone: (651) 690-6256
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: St. Catherine University, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: All participants are required to follow St. Catherine University's COVID-19 policies (https://www.stkate.edu/coronavirus-info).
FilmNorth Youth Film Camps
Our weeklong film camps range from an array of cinematic subjects including filmmaking basics, animation, screenwriting, music video production, photography, and even on camera acting! All camps provide an interactive experience for youth ages 10-17 looking for exciting and creative programs to enrich their summer experience. Each day will include live interactive instruction, self-paced project development, and activities designed to highlight the student's personal expression. Snacks, drinks, and all necessary materials will be provided.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts, Performing arts
- Price: $195 - $220
- Dates: Jun 19 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 644-1912 x4
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 17
- Location: FilmNorth , St. Paul
Flying Colors Trapeze
Adventure Camps for Kids & Teens: Circus Arts, Flying Trapeze, Equestrian Trick Riding and Wake Surfing & Water Sports Adventure Camps. Practice courage and build confidence and strength in these thrilling and fun outdoor camps on Big Marine Lake just 35 min from Twin Cities. Camps culminate in a Friday performance. Daily beach time included. No experience necessary, our professional coaches meet each individual at their level and make every activity empowering and fun for all to succeed!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Strength and conditioning, Swimming, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $295 - $815
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 321-3013
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Flying Colors Trapeze, Marine On Saint Croix
Fox Sport Horses Summer Riding Camp
Learn to ride and take care of horses. Experience summer life on a farm. Close to Northfield, I-35, and the twin cities. Children will spend the majority of their time on horseback and learn beginning to intermediate riding techniques as well as basic animal care and handling.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $400 - $425
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 24
- Phone: (612) 405-3350
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Location: Vixen Hollow Farm, Northfield
- Covid-19 information: We will follow local mandates and CDC guidelines at the time of camps. Masks will t be required unless a masking mandate is in place.
Frozen Fest Winter Camp
Get outside during this 3-day, 2-night spearing & ice fishing extravaganza in the Alexandria area. Our experienced guides and leaders will take time to instruct participants in proper fishing techniques, practicing safety expectations, and understanding how fish live in lakes during the winter. Chase panfish, spear pike, and enjoy good food and meaningful life-changing conversations with experienced guides. Includes: Food, lodging, equipment, and transportation from Twin Cities area.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing
- Price: $200
- Dates: Jan 13 - Jan 15
- Phone: (218) 343-2717
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: Mount Carmel Retreat Center, Alexandria
- Covid-19 information: Following CDC recommendations.
GRS Pony Camp
Designed for horse lovers who have completed kindergarten or first grade, our short program is for younger students who love horses. With their very own barn buddy, each child will discover how to safely work with his/her horse on the ground as well as on its back in a “hands and seat on” environment. There will be a daily riding lesson, age appropriate and horse theme stories, games and crafts under close supervision. Our goal is to safely introduce young students to encourage a lifelong passion for horses. Don't delay as Pony Camp fills very quickly as we host only six campers in each session.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $265 - $290
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jun 15
- Phone: (952) 469-4640
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 2
- Location: Golden Ridge Stables, Inc., Lakeville
- Covid-19 information: We wash our hands frequently and abide by CDC guidelines.
Gibbs Farm Summer Camps
Are you ready for an adventure?In 2023, Gibbs Farm has camps for kids aged 4 to 13. Whatever piques your interest – 19th century farm or Dakota seasonal life, nature, games, farm animals, gardening, tea parties – we have a camp for you!Gibbs Farm is an eight-acre site run by the Ramsey County Historical Society site and located in Falcon Heights, just outside of St. Paul. Gibbs Farm preserves and shares Minnesota history focusing on both 19th century Minnesota farm and Dakota seasonal life. Using historic and replica buildings, a restored prairie, farm animals, and costumed interpreters, our programs bring history to life! All camps are led by our fantastic historic interpretive staff. All staff receive training and have passed a background check.Members of Ramsey County Historical Society receive a 10% discount on each camp registration.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, History, Animals, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $22 - $210
- Dates: Jun 20 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 646-8629
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 13
- Location: Gibbs Farm, Falcon Heights
Gifted & Talented Summer Institute
GTI is for students entering grade 1-7, because everyone has their own gifts and talents to develop and share. Activities are geared towards academic, physical, and social development. Faculty is comprised of teachers and professionals from many fields who provide targeted, challenging and relevant experiences, and are committed to creating opportunities for exploration and growth.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Fencing, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Language and culture
- Price: $159 - $179
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 7
- Phone: (952) 707-4150
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 7
- Location: Gideon Pond Elementary School, Burnsville
- Covid-19 information: Masks are t required. Do t attend if symptomatic or waiting on COVID test results.
Great River School Summer Camps
We have a large variety of camps for youth ages 4-18, sure to match up with at least one of your camper's passions and hobbies. Our summer camps are primarily led by Great River School full-time staff. Your camper is sure to have a good time, exploring their interests in a safe manner with our dedicated staff. We have a variety of camps such as Sailing, Mountain Biking, Road Biking, Ultimate Frisbee, Cooking and Lego Robotics. Some camps meet offsite. Please note that we do offer 10% sibling and 10% multi-program discounts as well as a Pay What You Can Program. Click here to fill out the Pay What You Can Form.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Language and culture, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Sailing, Animals
- Price: $150 - $300
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 4
- Phone: (320) 300-0079
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Great River School, St. Paul
Homegrown Lacrosse Summer Camp
Homegrown Lacrosse Summer Camps have been a highlight of youth & high school lacrosse players in Minnesota since 2004. Developed as Minnesota's first youth and high school lacrosse-specific camps, our dedicated staff works to develop each player’s strengths both physically and mentally. With one of the lowest camper-to-counselor ratios in the country (4:1), Homegrown Summer Camp engages and challenges players of all skill levels.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Lacrosse
- Price: $475 - $650
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 27
- Phone: (612) 823-3919
- Types: Overnight, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 11
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul
Homegrown Lacrosse Summer Camp
Homegrown Lacrosse Summer Camps have been a highlight of youth & high school lacrosse players in Minnesota since 2004. Developed as Minnesota's first youth and high school lacrosse-specific camp, our dedicated staff works to develop each player’s strengths both physically and mentally. With one of the lowest camper-to-counselor ratios in the country (4:1), Homegrown Summer Camp engages and challenges players of all skill levels. The cornerstone of camp is our Leadership Development Program (L.D.P.) which trains and connects volunteer high school and collegiate counselors to small groups of campers. Throughout the week, L.D.P. counselors participate alongside the campers and provide individual support and encouragement. As a result, each camper gets a mentor they can look up to and rely on.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Lacrosse
- Price: $450 - $625
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 27
- Phone: (612) 823-3919
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 11
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul
Hornet Track & Field Camp
This camp is designed to teach kids track & field events and give them the opportunity to participate in a real track meet. Athletes will learn how to effectively warm up/cool down, stretch, and participate in plyometrics while becoming faster and stronger in their track & field events.Campers will be separated into similar age groups. Camp will conclude with an official track meet allowing campers to fully experience a typical “gameday” at a middle school and high school meet. Jonathan Buckley, Valley View Middle School Head Track Coach, and additional Edina coaches and track athletes will provide instruction and coaching.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Track and field
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jun 5 - Jun 29
- Phone: (651) 226-0901
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Edina Community Center: Kuhlman Stadium, Edina
Hornet Track & Field Camp for DHH
It is important deaf students, hard-of-hearing students and Children of Deaf Adults are given the same opportunities to learn new skills and enjoy positive activities just like anyone else. Coaches and youth leaders provide this one-of-a-kind opportunity to find community and participate in a track camp together. Participants will be provided a safe, enjoyable and positive learning experience. On your mark, get set...HAVE FUN!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Track and field
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jun 12 - Jun 15
- Phone: (651) 226-0901
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Edina Community Center: Kuhlman Stadium, Edina
Horse Mania
Horse Mania @ Golden Ridge Stables includes awesome activities, a daily lesson & lots of horse time. Conveniently located in Lakeville, we ride rain or shine in our safe, clean indoor facility. Don't delay, Horse Mania camps fill quickly because we host only 8 campers in each session! Dates: June 19-22, July 10-13, August 7-10
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $425 - $450
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 10
- Phone: (952) 469-4640
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 12
- Location: Golden Ridge Stables, Inc., Lakeville
- Covid-19 information: We wash our hands frequently and abide by all CDC guidelines.
House of Music Rock Band Camp
All instruments and voice welcomed! - Ages 10-15 (we can accept younger students with staff approval).Since 2009 we have enjoyed three weeks of Rock Band Camps every summer! We place rock campers with like-minded and skilled fellow rockers. Sign up with your buddies, or with your existing band, or come join the band! Play a show at a local venue where all your friends and family can come cheer you on! Each band will be able to accommodate different skill levels of playing and will be coached and directed by teachers from the House of Music staff
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $345
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 17
- Phone: (612) 929-2291
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 16
- Location: House of Music, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: We follow CDC and local government restrictions and requirements for Covid-19 protocol.
Ice Camp- Adult/Child
This 3-day, 2-night weekend camp is designed as a parent/child, mentor/mentee camp. Everyone will expand your knowledge of Ice Fishing and Dark House Spearing. Spending the weekend in sleeper ice houses, we’ll keep warm while creating memories. Expect time for games, good food, fantastic fishing with experienced guides, in a Christ-centered fellowship atmosphere.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing
- Price: $300
- Dates: Feb 17 - Feb 19
- Phone: (218) 343-2717
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: Perham, MN,
- Covid-19 information: Following CDC recommodations.
Imagine It! Design It! Make It! Manufacturing Camp
An Advanced Manufacturing Summer Camp on Welding and Machining. This course will introduce 13 to 17-year-old students to both advanced manufacturing and welding. Whether you aspire to work in manufacturing or medicine, law, or any other field, having a basic understanding of how things are made will make you more appreciative of the world around you and the tools you will use in your life. Here's a chance to learn about:• computer-aided design (CAD)• computer-controlled (CNC) manufacturing operations• machining and fabrication of metals and other materials• various welding applications and methodsDesign and build a product, experiencing the start-to-finish satisfaction of creating something you can show off with pride. In the process, you will learn how to do CAD, CAM, CNC design and operate various kinds of welding and manufacturing equipment under the close supervision of expert instructors and industry professionals. You will also learn what types of jobs exist, what skills and training are required, and how those businesses are developed.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $375
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 30
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Innovation, Microscope, and Renewable Energy Physics Camps for High School Students
Hamline’s physics summer camps give students the opportunity to dive into microscopic discoveries, innovation and entrepreneurship, and renewable energy. They'll gain hands-on experience, meet experts in the field, and learn about Minnesota companies that lead their industries in innovation and design.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $498 - $698
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 28
- Phone: (651) 523-2010
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Hamline University’s Saint Paul campus, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: Hamline’s Campus Preparedness Plan with all current information can be found at hamline.edu/covid-19.
International Music Camp
Founded in 1956, The International Music Camp Summer School of Fine Arts offers a wide array of cultural study for students and adults. In weekly sessions, students of all ages gain concentrated knowledge in their particular area of interest. While the camp name speaks of its foundation in Music, IMC also offers one week summer camp programs in June and July in Dance, Creative Writing, Painting, Drawing, Theatre, and several other Fine Arts disciplines. A staff of 150+ artist-teachers, internationally noted guest conductors, and outstanding clinicians from the United States and Canada provide instruction to students from around the world.All ages and nationalities study at IMC. Adults and students from 84 countries practice and learn together each season. Instruction ranges from beginning to advanced study, and classes are divided in order to challenge each person to the fullest of their ability.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $600 - $705
- Dates: Jun 18 - Jul 29
- Phone: (701) 838-8472
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: International Peace Garden, Dunseith
Kids and Teen Camps at Cooks of Crocus Hill
We've got the perfect summer solution for your kiddos and teenagers. Get them off the couch and into the kitchen to learn how to blend, chop and sauté their way to a life of culinary exploration! Check out our selection of summer camps and register soon. Everyone wants to be a cooking camper this summer~
- Website
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 30
- Phone: (651) 228-1333
- Types: Other
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Cooks of Crocus Hill, St. Paul
Korean Culture Camp
We offer a fun week of Korean culture, history, language, art, dance, martial arts, and food! KCC is a non-profit organization founded in 1977. Our campers include adoptees and their siblings, children of former adoptees, first-generation Korean Americans and their children, and anyone interested in learning more about the Korean culture. Our doors are open to all!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $255 - $275
- Dates: Jul 17 - Jul 21
- Phone: (651) 645-6941
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 7
- Location: Minnehaha Academy High School, Minneapolis
Lake Minnetonka Sailing School
Lake Minnetonka Sailing School offers
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $250 - $485
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 18
- Phone: (952) 404-1645
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - adult
- Location: Lake Minnetonka Sailing School, Deephaven, MN, Deephaven
Laketrails Base Camp
Laketrails offers wilderness canoeing adventures for teens and middle school youth. Wilderness travel, paddling, campfire cooking and tent camping are expected activities. Swimming and fishing are other common activities.All sessions involve travel into Ontario, Canada.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $600 - $800
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 15
- Phone: (218) 223-8281
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 18
- Location: Laketrails Base Camp, Oak Island, MN, Oak Island
Lead and Influence Business Camp
Empowering women to realize their potential as leaders and building meaningful careersAll participants see themselves as a leader in their homes, communities, and future careersIncrease self awareness and confidence Improve collaboration, team building and presentation skillsGain a high level understanding of careers in businessUnderstand the value of sustainability and social justice as a leader in business and society at largePotential opportunity to visit a local business and see and hear from women business leaders
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $50 - $250
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 30
- Phone: (651) 690-6198
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: St. Catherine University, St. Paul
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis, Basketball
- Price: $74 - $245
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: St Louis Park
- Covid-19 information: All Covid-19 precautions are taken.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis, Basketball
- Price: $74 - $245
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Eden Prairie
- Covid-19 information: All Covid-19 precautions are taken.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis, Basketball
- Price: $74 - $245
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Bloomington
- Covid-19 information: All Covid-19 precautions are taken.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & Tennis Camps stress introduction to sport, work on skills & fundamentals, and encourage teamwork, all in a positive atmosphere. Higher level of training is provided for participants with more experience, as we group the kids in each individual camp accordingly.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis, Basketball
- Price: $74 - $245
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Apple Valley
- Covid-19 information: All Covid-19 precautions are taken.
MN Developmental Basketball
Mini-camps, skills clinics, private & buddy lessons
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $15 - $89
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 346-8866
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: MDB Facility, Bloomington
MacPhail Center for Music Summer Camps
MacPhail summer music camps blend high-quality instruction from experienced, professional teaching artists with the fun and excitement of making music. Camps range from absolute beginners hoping to try out multiple instruments to advanced players.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music
- Price: $35 - $535
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 11
- Phone: (612) 321-0100
- Types: Other
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: MacPhail Center for Music , Minneapolis
Maverick Esports Summer Camp
Middle and high school gamers will get hands-on experience in the world of gaming in our Esports Training Facility at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Activities, education, guest speakers, gameplay, and more!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $75
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 29
- Phone: (507) 389-1559
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato
Midwest Karate Kids Karate Summer Camp!
Our karate summer camps offer instruction in traditional Japanese karate as well as child safe self-defense, games, drills, crafts, outdoor play and some Japanese language instruction (as related to karate).
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 592-0236
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 13
- Location: Shotokan Karate MN dojo, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: We expect students who are ill or test positive for Covid-19 to stay home.
Minneapolis Sailing Center
We offer 1-week and 2-week youth sailing camps in the heart of Uptown on Bde Maka Ska. We offer classes for different ages and abilities, including first-timers. Classes are taught outdoors and on the lake. Kids get on the water sailing on the first day! It is a great way to learn a lifelong skill and enjoy the City of Lakes. We aim to teach new skills and provide experiences that build confidence and character in youth sailors, regardless of background. Sailing uses STEM principles to harness the wind and steer your boat. Sailing instills self-reliance, confidence, and cooperation. Get outside and enjoy nature!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $180 - $560
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 470-7245
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: We are an outdoor camp and thus have removed most Covid-19 restrictions other than staying home if you are sick.
Minnesota Debate & Advocacy Workshop (MDAW)
Over 15 in-person camp options for middle & high school students are open for registration! Join the Minnesota Urban Debate League, a program of Augsburg University for deep learning, fun, friendship, and community this summer at the Minnesota Debate & Advocacy Workshop (MDAW) Summer Speech & Debate Camp.Whether you're just trying speech or debate for the first time, or you're an experienced debater, we have a camp for you! For High School Students: • HS Policy Debate Camps: Prepare to excel in competitive national topic policy debate! Offerings include Quick Start for Beginners, Quick Start for Advanced Debaters, 10-Day Camp, or 15-Day Camp. • HS Public Forum Camps: Learn the basics of competitive public forum debate or get advanced skills at Quick Start or 10-Day Camp. • HS Lincoln Douglas Debate Camps: You'll learn how to be a successful, independent competitive LD debater at Quick Start or 10-Day Camp. • HS Congressional Debate Camp: Learn concrete skills to improve your public speaking, argumentation, and consensus building to prepare for competitive Student Congress.• HS Debate & Argumentation Camp: Interested in learning persuasion and argumentation, but not a member of a competitive team? This is a great camp to get a taste of debate!• HS Speech Sampler Camp: Interested in trying competitive speech but need a place to start? Or want to add an event type you've never tried? Learn the basics of interp, public address, and limited prep here! For Middle School Students: • MS Policy Debate Camps: Advance your speaking, arguing, critical thinking, and research skills in this fast-paced, high energy event!• MS Speech Camp (Public Address): Learn to speak on your feet with limited prep time, or write and perform scripts to inform, entertain and persuade like your favorite public speakers!• MS Speech Camp (Oral Interpretation): For budding theatre kids! Learn how to perform one- or two-person dramatic readings of plays, prose, poems and more!• MS Congressional Debate Camp: For all young leaders out there, role- play being in Congress: write and pass bills, speak, vote, negotiate, and lobby for your bills to become laws!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $375 - $1,525
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 8
- Phone: (612) 330-1730
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis
Minnesota Waldorf Summer Camp
Minnesota Waldorf Summer Camp registration is now open! Join us for a free range summer camp experience filled with magical creatures, natural crafts, water play, baking, and much more, all on our beautiful eight-acre campus. Now offering two unique programs for younger children from 3.5 to upcoming 1st graders and older children entering 2nd - 6th grade in the fall.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts, Cooking, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $190 - $375
- Dates: Jun 19 - Sep 4
- Phone: (651) 487-6700
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 12
- Location: Minnesota Waldorf School , St. Paul, MN
Minnesota Zoo Summer Camps
Whether you are joining us in-person or virtually, we have many exciting camps to choose from. We have single-day and week-long in-person Zoo Camps for youth in preschool through 12th grade. Week-long virtual camps are also available for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. Participants engage in interactive activities and learn more about the diversity of life in theme-based camps. Campers meet live animals up close and explore our award-winning exhibits.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Animals, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $27 - $340
- Dates: May 30 - Aug 25
- Phone: (952) 431-9390
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- We have single-day and week-long in-person Zoo Camps for youth in preschool through 12th grade. Week-long virtual camps are also available for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. We also have camps for youth with autism in partnership with the Autism Society of MN (AuSM).
- Location: Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley
Mount Olivet Middle School Day Camps
Mount Olivet Lutheran Church has a variety of day camp opportunities for middle school age kids.Summertime Players is a music-based day camp specifically designed for middle schoolers entering grades 6 through 9. This one-week camp is action-packed with team games, singing and dancing to pop and musical theater songs, and daily field trips. Cost is $250 for the week.6th-8th Graders can join us for three middle school mini-camps. Mini-camps are $150 and run from 9am-4pm.June 13-15 Join us as we visit three different pools around the Twin CitiesAugust 1-3: Let your creativity shine and get inspired at an art museum, watching a play and doing a variety of art projectsAugust 22-24: Make the most out of the end of the summer, we'll go swimming, visit Grand Slam and go bowling.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 24
- Phone: (612) 767-2246
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis
Mpls Southwest Youth Soccer Camp
Youth soccer camp focusing on skills and games, led by Southwest High School captains and coaches.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Soccer
- Price: $60 - $75
- Dates: Aug 7 - Aug 10
- Phone: (612) 306-5959 or (612) 568-5161
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: Mpls Southwest High School stadium, Minneapolis
NE 4-H Camp @ Long Lake
Youth in grades 3-6 are invited to join us as we explore nature through games, camp songs and hands-on activities. Join us for three days and two nights of adventure at the beautiful Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade.Registration opens on Feb. 20, 2023 and will close on June 2, 2023.Registration fee includes meals and lodging for three days/two nights, supplies and a camp t-shirt. 4-H is committed to ensuring everyone can experience camp. Check with your local 4-H Extension educator about scholarship opportunities.RegistrationTo register, log in or enroll at 4-H Online. For assistance, refer to the event registration guide or contact Jan Derdowski, derdo003@umn.edu.Non-members are welcome, but will need to enroll in 4-H Online first; club membership is not required. Select “In Person 4-H Camp/Event” as your club option to register for this event.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $140
- Dates: Jun 28 - Jun 30
- Phone: (218) 341-6231
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 7
- Location: Long Lake Conservation Center, Palisade, MN 56469
New Hope Safety Camp
Youth entering Grades 3-5 will attend various safety sessions throughout the camp which may include water safety, personal safety, home safety, fire safety and much more. We will also spend time playing park games and various activities. Camp concludes with a graduation ceremony on August 17.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $50 - $67
- Dates: Aug 15 - Aug 17
- Phone: (763) 531-5151
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
- If someone with disabilities is interested in registering they can reach out to New Hope Parks & Recreation and we will connect with Reach for Resources to provide and Inclusion Facilitator to help assist the participant.
- Location: New Hope
- Covid-19 information: We will continue to monitor the health and safety of all participants, staff and volunteers and we will follow current protocols if someone is sick. We do have any COVID-19 requirements for participants.
Ney Nature Center Summer Day Camps
Ney Nature Center offers nature and adventure-themed day catmps for kids ages 6 to 14. Campers spend the whole day outside, exploring the 446-acre nature preserve, learning through hands-on games and activities. Camp themes include Water Wonders, Dinosaurs, Ultimate Adventure, Wild Nature, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Animals, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $155 - $220
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 10
- Phone: (507) 357-8580
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Ney Nature Center, Henderson
North Central Camp Cherith
Overnight Christian camp with separate weeks for boys and girls. We offer horsemanship, waterfront activities such as waterskiing and sailing, archery, riflery, woodworking, crafts, outdoor cooking, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $140 - $425
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 6
- Phone: (612) 615-5842
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: North Central Camp Cherith, Frazee
Northern Breezes Youth and Teen Sailing Camp
Focus is on introduction to sailing and sail training growth. Ages 7-18, separated. Four different sailing programs. Counselor in Training program in place. Basic Keelboat for older youth including spinnakers. Focus on learning not racing, low stress, fun sailing environment. 9 separate weeks. Non-profit.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $179 - $349
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 18
- Phone: (763) 542-9707
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: French Park, Medicine Lake, Plymouth
- Covid-19 information: We follow local Covid-19 requirements.
Orono Community Education
Camps for all ages PreK - Grade 12 offered Monday-Thursday in the morning, afternoon, or full day.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $29 - $190
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 18
- Phone: (952) 449-8350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Orono Public Schools, Long Lake
Royal Academy
Academic camps in a variety of subjects. Computer Game Development, Social Work, Business, Music and Theater, Video Production, and more. Includes a camp for students with intellectual disabilities.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, Performing arts, Music
- Price: $240 - $350
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 22
- Phone: (651) 638-6090
- Types: Overnight, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for students with intellectual disabilities.
- Location: Bethel University, St. Paul
SCRUBS Camps - Summer Camp
The goal of Scrubs Camp is to get students excited and interested in pursuing a career in the health sciences, and to go back home motivated and focused about what they can do in middle and high school to prepare for a career in healthcare.Students interact directly with many working professionals across healthcare fields through classroom sessions, simulation labs, hands-on activities, field trips, and facility tours. Experience what it would be like to work in a particular career field for a day!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $100 - $465
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 4
- Phone: (507) 479-0240
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Multiple locations, Alexandria, Anoka, Bemidji, Cloquet, Hibbing, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Winona
School chess Assocation Summer Chess Camp
Chess instruction tailored to the student's individual needs. Five levels of instruction (beginning, advanced beginners, intermediate, advanced and super advanced) each under the instructor of a separate instructor or chess master. A wide variety of optional activities: swimming, soccer, bowling fishing, role playing games, pickle ball and roller skating. In addition to chess instruction. Lunch and snacks provided and catered each day.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Fishing, Swimming
- Price: $310 - $315
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 17
- Phone: (763) 593-1168
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: St Louis Park Recreation Center , St Louis Park
- Covid-19 information: At this time the wearing of masks. Will continue to talk with the epidemiologist on recommendations.
Scrubs Camp
Saint Paul College High School Scrubs Camp is a four-day Day Camp for students entering grades 9-12 by Fall 2023 and wishing to explore careers in healthcare. It is a fun way to learn about a growing field, make new friends and experience college life!Participants will be on campus at Saint Paul College, and take part in a variety of activities related to healthcare. This program is co-sponsored by HealthForce MN, a Center of Excellence focusing on healthcare innovation, education, and diversifying the healthcare workforce.Scrubs Camp day program will run 8:00am, Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27, 2022 at 3:00pm.The $400 registration fee covers all meals, scrubs, and instruction/programs/field trips, which includes a $30 non-refundable fee for cancellations.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jul 24 - Jul 27
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Snapology STEAM Camps
Snapology camps offer hands-on playful learning around STEAM concepts like robotics, engineering, animation, architecture and more using technology, LEGO® bricks and other materials.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $175 - $350
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 440-7627
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Snapology Discovery Center, Minneapolis
Snapology STEAM Camps
Snapology camps incorporate STEAM concepts like robotics, engineering, animation, architecture and science as we create, socialize and have fun each week of summer! Weeks are focused on specific themes and age ranges. Camp registration is here: https://embed.snapology.com/licensee/52/events/calendar/2023/06/
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $175 - $350
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 440-7627
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Snapology Discovery Center, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Snapology follows MDH and MPS guidance. As changes in masking or social distancing change, Snapology will change accordingly.
Solar Energy Camp
Solar Energy is all the rage! Each day in this hands-on summer camp will include engaging conversation that will excite you about the amazing technologies that are available to us all right now! Students will be doing hands-on work with gadgets and equipment throughout the camp. Come see how these technologies will help us solve the climate change catastrophe that we are all facing. Be a part of the solution! Specific focus on Electric Vehicles, Smart Homes, Energy Efficiency, Solar & Wind.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 29
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Songs of Hope
Songs of Hope gives young campers aged 10 to 14 an extraordinary opportunity not normally available to persons their age: to live with roommates from other countries while developing a touring concert of songs from ten or more countries worldwide. No training or experience required, only a willingness to work hard and to be part of a diverse team of young people from many countries worldwide.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music
- Price: $3,950
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 1
- Phone: (651) 225-4179
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 14
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: Approved COVID vaccination required.
Spanish Immersion Summer Camps
Four wonderful weeks of camp for kids! Each week has a totally different theme and activities. They are all taught by ISLA staff. Come enjoy the summer and let’s get back to speaking Spanish or let’s start learning a new language! Half Day Camps are for Kindergartener students who want to have an immersion experience. No language skills are needed or required.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture, Arts, Music, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $190 - $330
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jul 28
- Phone: (952) 746-6020
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: International Spanish Language Academy, Edina
SteppingStone Summer Camp for Youth and Teens
Classes at SteppingStone create space for young artists to express themselves, make cool theatre art, and be who they are. Professional Teaching Artists and on-staff specialists design each class to bring young people together in an artistic exploration of theatre.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $120 - $650
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 25
- Phone: (651) 767-8483
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Multiple locations, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: Masks are encouraged but t required for students, staff, and families.
Summer Arts Camp
An award-winning visual arts camp for 5 - 15 year olds! Exceptional projects taught by credentialed Artist-Instructors in a top notch facility!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $44 - $528
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 25
- Phone: (952) 473-7361 x160
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, Wayzata
- Covid-19 information: special requirements
Summer Arts Camp
Summer Arts Camp at the Phipps offers a variety of classes over seven fun-filled weeks. Students ages 3 and over can immerse themselves in dance, theater, music, and visual arts classes that develop skills, grow the imagination, and provide a stimulating social activity. Mix and match different art forms while picking and choosing class times across mornings, afternoons, and weeks to create your own, unique Summer Arts Camp experience.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $127 - $330
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 18
- Phone: (715) 961-1003
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - adult
- Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson
- Covid-19 information: COVID ProtocolsWe ask that everyone is respectful of the personal healthchoices of those around them to help create a healthyand safe environment for all involved. We will continueto monitor and follow guidelines that are consistent withrecommendations from the Centers for Disease Controland Prevention (CDC ), Wisconsin Department of Healthand Safety, and St. Croix County1. Masks are optional. We encourage masks for anyonewho prefers to wear one.2. Vaccinations are strongly recommended but trequired for participation.3. Any participant or guest who is ill or showing symptomsshould t attend any programs unless cleared by aphysician.4. Practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.5. T he Phipps will maintain enhanced cleaning efforts andair flow throughout the building.The Phipps reserves the right to update CO VID protocolsbased on CO VID status within the community and guidancefrom our local medical and government agencies.
Summer Camps Alliance Française
Trois...Deux...Un...Action! Lifelong memories are made at summer camp! Alliance Française Mpls/St Paul is pleased to give your children the opportunity to enjoy their Summer in French with their francophile friends! This Summer 2023, campers will enjoy a variety of activities in French while learning about cinema and discovering the French-speaking world. Activities include crafts, cooking, singing, games and much more!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $200 - $385
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 332-0436
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: Alliance Française Mpls/ St Paul, Minneapolis
Summer Ensemble: The Comedy of Errors
Unleash the actor within! Join SYT this summer for an immersive performance experience. Work with teaching artists and peers to rehearse and develop a Shakespeare play, then perform for Twin Cities audiences. All actors are cast in a speaking role (defined as: character speaks in at least 3 scenes with at least 15 lines) and instructor: student ratios are low (1:5) to guarantee a rich experience for all participants. Always wanted to shine onstage? This acting camp is for you!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $250 - $850
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 6
- Phone: (651) 330-5037
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 13 - 18
- Location: The Crane Theater, Minneapolis
Summer Liberal Arts Institute
The Summer Liberal Arts Institute (SLAI) is an immersive summer learning experience for rising high school juniors and seniors to explore liberal arts through rigorous and experiential curriculum. In addition to earning college credits, students are positioned to make more informed choices about their future paths after a three-week program. 2023 program topics include: Applied Sustainability, Computer Science, Humanities, Neuroscience, Political Science, STEM, and Storytelling. Applications are due on March 3, 2023, and need-based scholarships are available!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Journalism and writing, History
- Price: $4,300
- Dates: Jul 9 - Jul 28
- Phone: (866) 767-2275
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 11 - 12
- Location: Carleton College, Northfield
- Covid-19 information: In accordance with Carleton’s policy for all students, staff, and faculty, all participants in a SLAI pre-college program must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend.
Summer Mathematics Camp
Week long camps offering challenge and community to motivated mathematics learners hosted at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The content provided at camp will extend beyond the standard school curriculum and help to prepare students for challenging problem solving experiences in secondary mathematics competitions. The content is meant to be challenging for advanced students.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $600
- Dates: Jun 25 - Jun 30
- Phone: (612) 293-5748
- Types: Other
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis
Summer Quest
Open to children entering 2nd through entering 6th grade, the Minnesota JCC now offers 2 locations for our Summer Quest campers. Choose from dozens of week-long specialty camps, some available at our Sabes Center Minneapolis (St. Louis Park), some at Capp Center (St. Paul) and some at both. Plus, campers will have all the experiences that they love about camp – singing, games, swimming, surprise activities, making friends and more! Summer Quest programs run from 9am-4pm.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Rock climbing, Soccer, Swimming, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $315 - $400
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 255-4768
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 6
- Location: Capp JCC, St Paul
- Covid-19 information: We highly recommend all staff and campers be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any boosters.
Summer Quest
Open to children entering 2nd through entering 6th grade, the Minnesota JCC now offers 2 locations for our Summer Quest campers. Choose from dozens of week-long specialty camps, some available at our Sabes Center Minneapolis (St. Louis Park), some at Capp Center (St. Paul) and some at both. Plus, campers will have all the experiences that they love about camp – singing, games, swimming, surprise activities, making friends and more! Summer Quest programs run from 9am-4pm.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Rock climbing, Soccer, Swimming, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $315 - $400
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 255-4768
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 6
- Location: Sabes JCC, St Louis Park
- Covid-19 information: We highly recommend all staff and campers be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any boosters.
Summer Theatre Workshop
Summer Theatre Workshops focus on developing theatre skills in a fun, supportive and collaborative environment. Guided by professional Teaching Artists, students work together to explore and expand their “Actor Toolbox” – their body, voice, and imagination! Stages offers camps & workshops for Age 4 – Grade 12 in a variety of disciplines including Musical Theatre, Acting, Play Creation and Creative Play.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $130 - $825
- Dates: Jun 5 - Aug 11
- Phone: (952) 979-1111
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins
Summer at MPA
Every year, Summer at MPA offers a variety of opportunities to help motivate and nurture your child’s curiosity and learning, while having lots of fun in the process. Summer at MPA is much like the school year at Mounds Park Academy--joyful, engaging, and full of rigor with purpose. Panther Camp offers weekly activity themes that allow your child to explore nature, science, sports, arts, and so much more. You can register for daily, half-day, and weekly Panther Camp options. You may also choose Enrichment Classes, offering a wide variety of engaging class topics such as chess, art, science, athletics, and so much more. All are welcome regardless of student status!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Language and culture, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Basketball, Golf, Soccer, Volleyball, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $90 - $250
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 18
- Phone: (651) 748-5571
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Mounds Park Academy, St. Paul
TAGS Gymnastics Camp
Fun, Fitness, Friends! Gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling camps for boys and girls ages 3 to 17. Kids will practice fun, new skills while developing strength, flexibility, and coordination in a safe, positive atmosphere!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $149 - $559
- Dates: May 30 - Aug 24
- Phone: (952) 920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 17
- Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Eden Prairie
TAGS Gymnastics Camp
Fun, Fitness, Friends! Gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling camps for boys and girls ages 3 to 17. Kids will practice fun, new skills while developing strength, flexibility, and coordination in a safe, positive atmosphere!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $149 - $559
- Dates: May 30 - Aug 24
- Phone: (952) 920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 17
- Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Apple Valley
TGA Golf Academy
Join TGA for golf camp, league and clinics at Brookview Golf Course. Station-based group instruction featuring putting, chipping, and full swing drills. Fun activities and games keep students moving and active. Students play on the Par 3 course during camp and league.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Golf
- Price: $245 - $375
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 24
- Phone: (507) 993-6377
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 14
- Location: Brookview Golf Course, Golden Valley
Tamahay Camp for Girls
Tamahay believes in providing a fun-filled, technology free, learning environment in the outdoors at an affordable price. Tamahay believes in empowering young girls to be self-sufficient and to earn self-confidence through activity.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $1,950 - $3,500
- Dates: Jun 19 - Jul 15
- Phone: (218) 652-3033
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Tamahay Camp for Girls, Akeley
The Bakken Museum Summer Camp
During Summer Camp at The Bakken Museum, campers design and build their own inventions, practice creative thinking skills, make magic tricks, and play games.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $207 - $438
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 926-3878
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 9
- Location: The Bakken Museum, Minneapolis
The Blake School Summer Tennis Camps & Minnesota International Tennis Academy
Twin City Tennis Camps has an incredibly committed and highly qualified team of coaching professionals and educators dedicated to your families interest in tennis & pickleball, while promoting a healthy, fun, athletic, and safe experience for outdoor & indoor camps for children & adults. Executive Director, Daniel Nabedrick, and our team of professional staff, have transformed the “summer tennis & pickleball camp experience for juniors & adults” since 1998 for 50,000 thousand participants in the USA by providing an energetic, athletic, cooperative and educational style of leadership that keeps everyone moving, exercising, connecting, & playing tennis & pickleball while making lifelong lasting relationships.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $99 - $349
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: The Blake School - Middle School Campus, Hopkins/Edina
The Loft's Young Writers' Program
The Loft's Summer Youth program will cover topics of fiction, CNF, poetry, worldbuilding, multimedia art making, storytelling, college essay prep, and more and will run July 18-August 11. Each week will feature a different focus broken down by grade groupings: Week One - Unreal! Sci-Fi, Fantasy, HorrorWeek Two - Young Novelists: Fiction WritingWeek Three - Express Yourself! Narrative PowerWeek Four - Spectacular Worlds
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $200 - $575
- Dates: Jul 18 - Aug 11
- Phone: (612) 215-2575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: The Loft at Open Book, Minneapolis
The Premier Pickleball & Tennis Club - Summer Recreational Sports Camp
Our Summer Recreational Sports Camp- 12 Week comprehensive summer immersion camp program specifically provides skills-building and sno-cones, tournaments & talent shows, high fives & hugs & is designed for players to return week after week and year after year to reach whatever level of play they can.Personalized and hands-on training is an added benefit for players.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $99 - $299
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 730-8280
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: The Premier Pickleball Club of Minnesota, Brooklyn Park
Three Rivers Park District - Camps
From St. Anthony to Minnetrista and Maple Grove to Prior Lake, Three Rivers Park District offers more than 100 summer camps across the Metro. Your child can enjoy the adventure of the outdoors with extreme fishing; rafting and kayak adventures; archery; pirate camps; farm exploration; clay and photography camps; raptors, birding and nature discovery camps; Laura Ingalls and Voyageurs camps; and LOTS MORE.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $80 - $375
- Dates: Jun 2 - Aug 24
- Phone: (763) 559-6700
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 17
- Location: Multiple Locations,
Three Rivers Summer Camps
Three Rivers Summer CampsFrom St. Anthony to Minnetrista and Maple Grove to Prior Lake, Three Rivers Park District offers more than 100 summer camps across the Metro. Your child can enjoy the adventure of the outdoors with extreme fishing; rafting and kayak adventures; archery; pirate camps; farm exploration; clay and photography camps; raptors, birding and nature discovery camps; Laura Ingalls and Voyageurs camps; and LOTS MORE.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $80 - $375
- Dates: Jun 2 - Aug 24
- Phone: (763) 559-6700
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 17
- Location: Multiple Locations,
True Friends
Our Camp program provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to develop an appreciation of nature, live cooperatively with others, share in the responsibilities of group living, develop new leisure interests, and experience traditional camp activities.We offer 5, 6, and 10-day sessions throughout the year through our core programming opportunities and partner groups. Campers determine their own activity interests and level of participation.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Volleyball, Swimming, Soccer, Skateboarding, Rock climbing, Horseback riding, Fishing, Basketball, Arts, Visual and studio arts, Music, Performing arts, Cooking
- Price: $1,500 - $5,329
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 23
- Phone: (952) 852-0101
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 5 - adult
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for children and adults with physical, intellectual, medical, cognitive, learning, invisible, and sensory disabilities.
- Location: Camp Courage, Maple Lake
True Friends
Our Camp program provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to develop an appreciation of nature, live cooperatively with others, share in the responsibilities of group living, develop new leisure interests, and experience traditional camp activities.We offer 5, 6, and 10-day sessions throughout the year through our core programming opportunities and partner groups. Campers determine their own activity interests and level of participation.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Volleyball, Swimming, Soccer, Skateboarding, Rock climbing, Horseback riding, Fishing, Basketball, Arts, Visual and studio arts, Music, Performing arts, Cooking
- Price: $1,500 - $5,329
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 23
- Phone: (952) 852-0101
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 5 - adult
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for children and adults with physical, intellectual, medical, cognitive, learning, invisible, and sensory disabilities.
- Location: Camp Courage North, Lake George
True Friends
Our Camp program provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to develop an appreciation of nature, live cooperatively with others, share in the responsibilities of group living, develop new leisure interests, and experience traditional camp activities.We offer 5, 6, and 10-day sessions throughout the year through our core programming opportunities and partner groups. Campers determine their own activity interests and level of participation.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Volleyball, Swimming, Soccer, Skateboarding, Rock climbing, Horseback riding, Fishing, Basketball, Arts, Visual and studio arts, Music, Performing arts, Cooking
- Price: $1,500 - $5,329
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 23
- Phone: (952) 852-0101
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 5 - adult
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for children and adults with physical, intellectual, medical, cognitive, learning, invisible, and sensory disabilities.
- Location: Camp Friendship, Annandale
Turkey Camp 2023
4-Days and 3-nights working on your turkey calls and chasing amazing sunrises and thundering gobblers. In addition to pressing into the camper's values of responsibility, attention to detail, and stewardship of God’s creation. Campers will have the opportunity acquire a firearm safety certification, learn how to safely handle and fire multiple types of firearms, learn turkey hunting from calling, blind placement, identification to turkey habits and habitat and share in a safe positive hunting camp atmosphere centered on Christ.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $225
- Dates: Apr 20 - Apr 23
- Phone: (218) 343-2717
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 17
- Location: Perham, MN,
- Covid-19 information: Following CDC recommendations.
Twin City Tennis Camps
Our TCTC 14 Week comprehensive summer immersion tennis development camp program specifically provides skill-building and sno-cones, tournaments & talent shows, high fives & hugs. Our camp is designed for campers to return week after week and year after year to reach whatever level of play they can. Personalized and hands-on training is an added benefit for participants.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $99 - $349
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Twin City Tennis Camps, Golden Valley
Twin Town Guitars Band Camps
In summer camps, students hone their skills while working as a band. Daily lessons focus on topics such as microphone and voice work, improvisation, stage presence, and songwriting. Students select a band name, rehearse several songs, and record their music before heading to a live stage performance at a local venue!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 12
- Phone: (612) 822-3334
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Twin Town Guitars, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: .
University of Minnesota Recreation & Wellness Youth Programs
Summer Day Camps for youth ages 6-15. Choose specialty camps from a variety of topics. Divided into four general camp categories: Minnesota Sport Schools, Kids' University, Discovering 'U', and Gopher Adventures; along with our new summer Climbing Clubs (rock climbing). Camp sessions include unique experiential learning opportunities, rock climbing, swimming, themes & projects, arts & crafts, and recreational games. Based at the St Paul Gym on the University of Minnesota St Paul Campus.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Basketball, Cheerleading, Football, Rock climbing, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball
- Price: $349 - $444
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 625-2242
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 15
- Location: University of Minnesota - St Paul Gym, St Paul, MN
- Covid-19 information: Yes
University of Northwestern Athletic Camps
Variety of Athletic Camps for students entering grades 4-12 in the fall of 2023.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $135 - $295
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 10
- Phone: (651) 631-5219
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: University of Northwestern, Roseville
Video Game Design Camp
Ever wondered how video games work? Want to design and test your own games? Students will work with multiple programming platforms to design three different video games during this workshop: an endless runner game, a rapid tapping app game, and a questing game. Learn from a series of industry professionals including programmers, designers, artists, and writers who will share their experiences as independent game developers in the Twin Cities. Students will also learn the basics of computer coding by using JavaScript platforms that support loops, variables, inputs, else ifs, arrays, and coordinate system-based avatars. Students may choose to create their own assets including audio and visual art using digital creation tools and all participants will be able to take home a final copy of their games to share with family and friends.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 29
- Phone: (651) 846-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, St. Paul
Wayzata Jr. Tennis Camps at Wayzata Central Middle School
Our TCTC 14 Week comprehensive summer immersion camp program specifically provides skills-building and sno-cones, tournaments & talent shows, high fives & hugs & is designed for players to return week after week and year after year to reach whatever level of play they can.Personalized and hands-on training is an added benefit for players.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $99 - $349
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Wayzata Central Middle School, Plymouth
West Metro Learning Connections Summer Camp
West Metro Learning Connections offers a unique summer day camp combining social skills development with therapeutic recreation. Using cutting-edge techniques and strategies, we teach individuals on the Autism Spectrum and those with other Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Needs to FIT IN AND SHINE! Our carefully designed and structured activities are taught by our knowledgeable, innovative and nurturing teachers who provide comprehensive and fun-filled skill building opportunities. Participants will experience various field trips such as museums, nature centers, aquatic centers and parks, golfing, theaters, horseback riding, fishing, and much more! WMLC’s day camp is open to youth ages 4 -17 and provides flexibility to create a customized schedule to accommodate your family’s needs.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $170 - $680
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 17
- Phone: (952) 474-0227
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 4 - 17
- This camp provides programs and accommodations for individuals on the Autism Spectrum and those with other Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Needs
- Location: West Metro Learning Connections, Excelsior
White Bear Sailing School
The White Bear Sailing School provides sailing instruction for all skill levels ranging from sailing beginners to travelling race teams. Our mission is to make lifelong sailors by providing all of our students with a fun and safe learning environment that offers a broad exposure to the sport of sailing. We've been doing this since the 1950s, and we've seen our students grow and flourish on the water. Our goal is to help every student find their true love for sailing and get excited about it too!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing, Swimming
- Price: $195 - $1,350
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 429-8395
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: White Bear Lake
YMCA Camp Pepin
A summer tradition on the shores of Lake Pepin since 1935, YMCA Camp Pepin offers resident camps, day camps, trail camps, specialty camps, and leadership camps.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $235 - $1,555
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 11
- Phone: (651) 800-9316
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: YMCA Camp Pepin, Stockholm
YMCA Day Camps
Five-day, full- or extended-day sessions with 8 metro locations featuring traditional & specialty camps such as horses, paddle boarding, and more. Bus transportation available.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $150 - $870
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 4 - 14
- Location: 8 Metro Locations,
YMCA Overnight Camps
One- to three-week resident camps with traditional or specialty camps to build character, develop self-confidence and learn lifelong skills. Locations near Eveleth and Loretto, Minn. and Hudson and Amery, Wis.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $300 - $3,495
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: 4 Locations,
YMCA Summer Power And Uproar
Three- to five-day, full- and extended day sessions with weekly themes and field trips! Staff guide small age-appropriate groups.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $115 - $262
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 31
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 7
- Location: Multiple metro locations,
YMCA Summer Sports
Five full and extended day sessions. Week-long Summer Sports Camps provide opportunity for kids to build athletic skills and explore a variety of sports. Six locations throughout the Metro area and Western WI.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Cheerleading, Football, Soccer, Track and field, Tennis
- Price: $200 - $275
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: 6 Metro Area Locations,
YMCA Teen Wilderness Camps
Five- to 22-day resident camps for wilderness canoeing, backpacking or rock climbing. Located in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Grand Marais and Ely, Minn.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $685 - $3,245
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: 2 Northern Minnesota Locations,
YWCA Minneapolis
Welcome to Your Passport to Summer! Travel around the world this summer! YWCA Minneapolis summer camps are safe, fun and diverse learning experiences designed for many ages, skill sets and interests. Explore art, music and science while celebrating cultures and traditions from Africa to the United Kingdom. Built on a foundation of teamwork, friendship and fun, kids get moving with fitness, learn through on-site field trip experiences and engaging STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) projects and discover nature and the city!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $171 - $360
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 30
- Phone: (612) 215-4167
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: YWCA Minneapolis, Minneapolis, St. Paul
Youth Performance Company
Great opportunities for beginning and advanced students. Sessions include acting, musical theatre, dance, improv and more! Get your groove on this summer at YPC!Weekly full and half day theatre workshops for grades K-12 running June 19 - August 31.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $150 - $300
- Dates: Jun 19 - Sep 1
- Phone: (612) 623-9180
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Youth Performance Company, Saint Paul
Youth Performance Company Summer Theatre Classes
Weekly full and half day theatre workshops for grades K-12 running June 19 - August 31. Great opportunities for beginning and advanced students. Sessions include acting, musical theatre, dance, improv and more! Get your groove on this summer at YPC!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $150 - $300
- Dates: Jun 19 - Feb 1
- Phone: (612) 623-9180
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Youth Performance Company, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: Masks are required indoors
Youth Upland Adventure Pheasant Camp
During this 1-day camp you’ll be chasing roosters through the Minnesota prairie. Our mentored pheasant hunts are the ideal way to introduce young people to hunting. Our experienced volunteer hunters from Fishing For Life will coach youth on the importance of firearm safety, and hunting techniques. This event will include everything needed for a successful and safe pheasant hunt. All kids MUST complete Firearms Safety training online and complete the field training day (either prior to or day of this event in the morning.)
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $125
- Dates: Sep 30 - Sep 30
- Phone: (218) 343-2717
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 12 - 17
- Location: Caribou Hunt Club, Le Sueur
- Covid-19 information: Following CDC recommendations.