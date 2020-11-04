WHY AP HASN'T CALLED FLORIDA:
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were locked in a tight race in Florida late Tuesday, and it was too early for The Associated Press to call the perennial battleground state.
Florida has a history of close elections, including the state's 2018 governor's race, which went to a recount. The AP was waiting on more vote count to come in from south Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state.
