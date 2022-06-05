More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Plenette Pierson leaves Lynx coaching staff for Texas Tech assistant job
The former Red Raiders star was a three-time WNBA champion as a player, including being a part of the 2017 Lynx championship team.
Business
Here's how some Twin Cities med-tech CEOs find people for their board of directors
The search for a board member requires founders and top executives to exhibit some humility.
Vikings
Recovered from shooting, Vikings' Twyman can't wait to play again
Jaylen Twyman returned to Vikings practice this spring after spending his rookie season recovering from four bullet wounds that he said entered and exited his arm, leg and buttocks.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud's Lincoln Center shelter gets city approval to expand — if it can raise the money
The low-barrier shelter is a last resort for many homeless people and has been full since it opened.
Business
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia. He's attempting to jumpstart an industry key to his climate change-fighting goals that advocates say has been disrupted by a federal investigation.