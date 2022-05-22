More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open
Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women's champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.
Randball
Playoffs add another dimension to Wolves' Wiggins-for-Russell deal
The Wolves could use the current version of Andrew Wiggins, but would that have been possible in Minnesota?
Eat & Drink
Reservations for new Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis restaurant Mara go live at noon today
Mara, from chef Gavin Kaysen, brings the taste of the Mediterranean to downtown Minneapolis' new luxury hotel.
Twins
Trailing 6-0 in eighth inning, Twins rally to beat Royals, sweep series
The Twins rallied with five runs off the Royals' bullpen in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to finish off a three-game sweep and a 5-1 road trip.
Twins
Neal: Paddack injury concerns killed trade talks between Mets, Padres
Chris Paddack had Tommy John surgery in 2016 then had an injection in the elbow in September because of a slight UCL sprain. A red flag for the Mets — but not the Twins.