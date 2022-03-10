More from Star Tribune
Business
Minneapolis-based Nice Healthcare raises $30M to expand in-home care
In addition to expanding into new markets, the money will be used to grow geographically within in the states Nice Healthcare is currently operating.
West Metro
Brooklyn Park woman sentenced to prison for death of son, 8, who froze overnight in locked garage
A first-degree murder count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that allowed her to admit to manslaughter.
Evacuation expands after Russian hospital attack
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people drew outrage on Thursday, with Ukrainian and British officials branding it a war crime. As efforts to reach a broad cease-fire failed, emergency workers renewed efforts to get vital food and medical supplies into besieged cities, and to get traumatized residents out.
Eat & Drink
Hell's Kitchen spinning off a street-level cafeteria in downtown Minneapolis
Hell's Cafeteria takes over the former Angel Food Bakery space.
Vikings
Vikings add ex-Rams trainer Williams to replace fired Sugarman
Tyler Williams replaces Eric Sugarman, who was fired this week after 16 years with the Vikings. Williams is the fifth former Rams staff member to come to Minnesota.