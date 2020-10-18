For the second consecutive Gophers home game, the eyes of the college football world will be on TCF Bank Stadium.

ESPN announced Saturday night that its “College GameDay’’ preview show will visit the University of Minnesota for the season-opening game between the No. 24 Gophers and No. 19 Michigan next Saturday, which will be a national broadcast on ABC (KSTP-Ch. 5) at 6:30 p.m. At stake for the Gophers and Wolverines will be the Little Brown Jug, a trophy that dates to 1903.

“College GameDay,’’ which will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, visited the university for the first time in last year’s regular-season finale, a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin.

There will be a much different feel for the “College GameDay’’ visit this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last Nov. 30, fans packed the Northrop Mall to see Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, guest picker Eric Decker and Lee Corso break down the Gophers vs. Badgers. Now, Corso is making his mascot headgear selection from his Florida home, and the others in the on-air crew are seated at an elongated desk in the stadium to maintain social distancing.

So far this season, “College GameDay’’ has visited Clemson at Wake Forest, Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, Florida State at Miami, Auburn at Georgia, Miami at Clemson and Georgia at Alabama.

There have been no fans to provide a festive backdrop at the six stops. Instead, fans can participate virtually through the website www.collegegameday.com.

ESPN also is sending about half as many production crew members on the road as usual.

ABC’s top crew of Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will work the Gophers-Michigan game.