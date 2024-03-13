ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC: $225 bonus for any game Wednesday

It's March, and though the NCAA Tournament hasn't quite tipped off yet, the madness is in full swing. For users in North Carolina, a great time of year can be made even better with the ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC.

ESPN BET North Carolina $225! BONUS BETS! SIGN UP NOW STARNC Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

ESPN BET and North Carolina sports betting arrived just in time. And the Worldwide Leader in Sports is offering some incredible value by using ESPN BET promo code STARNC when you sign up today.

Those interested can click here to collect $225 in Bonus Bets for making any qualifying wager of $10 or more with ESPN BET Promo Code STARNC. Click above or below and keep reading to learn more about this high-value offer from ESPN BET.

Bet $10, Get $225 in Bonus Bets with ESPN BET Promo Code STARNC

Any college basketball, NBA, NHL or baseball fans in the house?

We bet so. A lot of those in North Carolina are going to be excited about conference championship weekend or the NCAA Tournament (and rightfully so), but there's so much to bet on with ESPN BET outside of that, too.

And new users who sign up can take advantage of ESPN BET's welcome bonus: Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets. Before you continue to sign up, there's a few things you should be aware of:

You must be 21+ and located in North Carolina to collect this specific deal.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable until risked in the sports betting market and made into winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days after receipt.

North Carolina and Duke are the 2 teams on anyone's mind in NC for the moment until the focus shifts to the Hurricanes in April/May. Both earned a double bye in the ACC Tournament and start play on Thursday.

For now, Duke is a slight favorite over North Carolina to win the ACC Title.

How To Activate ESPN BET Promo Code STARNC

ESPN BET is already a nationally known brand despite the fact it rebranded from Barstool Sportsbook last November. Everyone knows the Worldwide Leader in Sports, after all.

It's hit the ground running ever since taking over, too. Their welcome offer, combined with a top-notch app experience, is a big reason why.

Here's a step-by-step look at home you can activate ESPN BET Promo Code STARNC:

Click here to navigate to ESPN BET. From there, you will be prompted to create an account.

to navigate to ESPN BET. From there, you will be prompted to create an account. Type in ESPN BET NC Promo Code STARNC to be eligible to claim this offer.

to be eligible to claim this offer. Fill in required fields. Verify your age (must be 21+) and other personal information and confirm that you are physically located in North Carolina.

Deposit $10 and place a wager of $10 or more to complete this offer. From there, you'll snag $225 in Bonus Bets.

Click here to join thousands in claiming ESPN BET Promo Code STARNC, which offers $225 in Bonus Bets after any qualifying wager of $10 or more.

Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.