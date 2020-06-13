Tears of anger and grief flowed freely Saturday as a diverse crowd of several hundred people gathered in downtown Minneapolis for two back-to-back protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

The first, the International Solidarity Day of Protest Against Police Terror, was organized by Black Lives Matter and other groups. It began at 1 p.m. outside the Hennepin County Government Center, with participants later marching to the barricaded First Precinct police headquarters at 19 N. 4th St. to denounce police in speeches and chants.

Protests have become daily occurrences in the Twin Cities, as well as nationwide and even globally, since George Floyd's May 25 death under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, captured on video by a bystander.

At the first event, a peaceful, racially diverse crowd of 400 to 500 people, most of them young and most wearing masks, listened to speakers and chanted. Homemade signs carried now-familiar pleas — "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breathe," along with messages such as "Free-ish since 1865" and "Think about how many weren't filmed."

"I'm a young black girl born into a system in this world that is ... " said speaker Hayat Kabeto of St. Paul, her voice breaking with emotion.

"We got your back!" the crowd chanted supportively.

A few hundred protesters gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to take part in the "International Solidarity Day of Protest Against Police Terror" rally.

" ... that is nothing but built against me," Kabeto said after a pause to gain her composure.

In school, she said, she was taught "I could be whatever I wanted — as long as the white man agreed."

Speaker D.J. Hooker of Minneapolis, who was wearing a Spiderman suit, said he believes that systemic change must come from the local citizenry.

"All change starts at the local level," he said.

The community most affected by police violence should control the plan to change the way public safety is handled, Hooker said.

Replacing some police with social workers, which some have suggested, wouldn't necessarily end systemic racism, he said. "Social workers also discriminate," he said. "They're another tool the system uses against people of color ... cops without guns, right?"

Touissant Morrison of Minneapolis told the crowd that his city "is one of the most racist in the country."

Racists in the South may wave Confederate flags, he said, but Minnesotans "have to look in their pockets, because there might be a Confederate flag in there."

As a professional working in schools mediating disputes between students and teachers, Morrison said, he has seen students of color disciplined or labeled with behavioral disorders "because they talked back to their teacher."

"Your rage is not a disorder," he told the crowd. "It's justified."

Outside the First Precinct, emotions intensified, but the crowd stayed peaceful. In front of the concrete barriers outside the headquarters, they shouted their opposition to police tactics and called for the immediate firing of controversial Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll.

"You know, I could have this conversation all day with my black brothers and sisters, but I'm having it with white people," said one protester. "This is about our kids, and we've gotta keep them breathing by any means necessary."

Some protesters also made reference to Friday night's fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, which on Saturday led to the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields.

At 4 p.m., the first rally gave way to a second one at U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Free North" event, sponsored by the activist 10K Foundation, also drew several hundred people.

Tyrell McPherson, wearing a black Minnesota Freedom Riders T-shirt and with a handgun strapped to his right thigh, said he was at the stadium to help provide security. His group formed recently "to keep peaceful protesters safe," he said.

"We're here for the community, to protect the community and to protect everyone, to stand up for rights, you know, and to bring a lot of things to the light."