A 59-year-old Elk River woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River, according to the State Patrol.

Kathleen A. Lehman was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan north on Hwy. 169 when she ran a red light and T-boned a semitrailer truck that was eastbound on Hwy. 10, turning onto southbound Hwy. 101.

Lehman died at the scene, the patrol said. The semi driver, Meseret G. Berhea, 50, of Minneapolis, was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The crash happened at 8:40 a.m. Roads were wet at the time, the patrol said.