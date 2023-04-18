More from Star Tribune
Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
Kate M. Nicholson and Leo Beletsky
Don't curb opioid prescriptions through telemedicine
They're saving lives, but the Drug Enforcement Administration is preparing to roll back the options.
Michelle Goldberg
Why Fox had to settle
A defeat for both the network and the public.
Katherine Kersten
Minnesota parents should have a say in what's taught to their children.
Editorial
Keep up the fight against misinformation
A new Stanford study shows that some progress was made between the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Opinion
Startling changes on what it means to be an American citizen
Gallup reported in June that only 38% of those asked said they were proud to be an American.