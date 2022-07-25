More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Richard Greelis
George Floyd murder: Reduced sentence for rookie officer makes sense
Here's the situation for such an officer at the very outset of a career.
Mary K. Shimshock
Counterpoint: Words and experience of Minneapolis theater district safety don't match
The Hennepin Theatre Trust can't police all of downtown but could do more right where it counts.
Letters
Readers Write: School closures, Matt Birk, abortion, the justice system
The best choice with limited knowledge.
Editorial
Rudderless ATF finally gets a leader
Steve Dettelbach will offer a firm hand at Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.