Biden builds a solid foreign policy team
Adversaries and allies alike will respect the seasoned group of appointees.
Faye Flam
CDC's Thanksgiving advice is something to be grateful for
It makes clear what behaviors are more or less risky.
Clifton Truman Daniel
Presidential transitions in the past often were a mess
Our understanding of the transition became the norm just in the 1950s.
Eric Schwartz
Presidential transitions in the past unified, put country first
Sharply differing worldviews didn't stop rivals from close coordination.
Most of us have much to be thankful for — even this year
We can still pause to show gratitude for the things we too often overlook.