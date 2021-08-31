More from Star Tribune
Jeffrey D. Vold
Also hold military leaders accountable for the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan
The deathtrap nature of the Kabul airport should have been obvious.
Sergio Barrera
Afghanistan: A veteran's reflection
We can always serve, even in little ways, and many veterans do, even after they no longer wear the uniform.
Editorial
The U is fumbling COVID stadium plan
A handful of conscientious college programs are requiring vaccination or a negative test. The Gophers should do the same.
Letters
Readers Write: Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Poorly planned and dangerous.