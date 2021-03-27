In a duel of goaltenders, third-seeded Minnetonka avoided a Class 2Aquarterfinal upset Saturday with a 2-1 overtime victory over unseeded Alexandria.

Kayley Crawford scored the game-winner 2:36 into the second overtime period at Xcel Energy Center. The victory sends the Skippers to a semifinal matchup against Edina next Thursday.

Crawford scored both Minnetonka goals in the game. Her first brokea scoreless tie with 1:30 left in the second period for the 1-0 lead.

That looked like it would hold as the final score. But with 13.3 seconds leftin regulation, Alexandria players crashed the net in a scrambleand sophomore Ella Westlund sent a rebound into the net to tie the game.

Edina already has advanced to the semifinals after its quarterfinal opponent, Centennial, was forced out of the tournament because of COVID testing results.

Today's winners, as well as the Class 1A winners from Friday, will play in the semifinals Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. The title games are set for Saturday.

