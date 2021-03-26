Warroad, a small-school girls' hockey state tournament fixture, seized control of its first game.

A three-goal first period fueled a 10-0 rout of Rochester Lourdes on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in the first Class 1A quarterfinal.

Played before a sparse crowd, limited by COVID-19 restrictions and undoubtedly travel distance as well, the game lacked atmosphere. But No. 2 seed Warroad (20-1) maintained its intensity.

Genevieve Hendrickson, a Ms. Hockey Award semifinalist, opened the scoring by finishing a give-and-go with Tayla Hendrickson.

Proctor/Hermantown 8, Luverne 0

A five-goal performance from Proctor/Hermantown senior forward Alyssa Watkins highlighted an 8-0 victory against Luverne in the second Class 1Aquarterfinal Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

The third-seeded Mirage (19-0) dispatched Luverne (16-5) as Watkins matched her scoring output from her past three games combined. She now has 22 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Luverne sophomore forward Kamryn Van Batavia, the state's leader with 47 goals, was held without a goal for just the third time all season.

Gentry Academy 4, River Lakes 1

Top-seeded Gentry Academy had its hands full early on with unseeded River Lakes in theClass 1A quarterfinalFriday. But Gentry wasn't going to be the first upset of the girls' state hockey tournament in its debut.

Gentry Academy defeated River Lakes 4-1 in a penalty-filled game at Xcel Energy Center.

River Lakes took a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but that lasted only 1 minute, 32 seconds before Gentry Academy tied it.

Chisago Lakes 4, Mound Westonka 3

Senior Jenna Lawry's shot through traffic gave Chisago Lakes the lead with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation, and held up in a 4-3 victory for the fourth-seeded Wildcats over No. 5 seed Mound Westonka on Friday in the finalClass 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

Lawry's goal came on the third power play of the third period for Chisago Lakes (19-2-0). Junior Dani Burgen tied the game 1:18 before that to complete her sixth hat trick of the season.

It's the first state quarterfinal victory for Chisago Lakes in four trips. The Wildcats won consolation titles in 2010 and 2012.

The Class 2A quarterfinals are Saturday.

Edina had already advanced to the semifinals because COVID issues have forced Centennial out of the tournament. The rest of the schedule is here.

Elsewhere ...

In wrestling: Simley repeated as the Class 2A champion Friday, beating Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68-6. "I believe we're the best public school team in the country," Spartans coach Will Short said. Complete story

In gymnastics: Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka won its first Class 1A title in 17 trips to state for their coach, while Perham/New York Mills' Jada Olsen won the all-around title despite a fall on the beam. Complete story

