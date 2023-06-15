Elle Busby scored two goals in a 10:57 span to give second-seeded Edina a 10-7 victory over Stillwater on Thursday in the semifinal round of the girls lacrosse state tournament at Stillwater High School.

Busby put the Hornets ahead for good with 16:31 left in the game. She extended the lead with 5:34 left.

"Elle is super clutch," Hornets coach Kelly Crampton said. "She scores goals exactly when we need them."

Uma Corniea made four saves over the last 15 minutes of the game, including one on the goal line moments before Busby scored the winning goal. She finished with six saves.

"She is the GOAT," Hornets senior Mary Velner said. "Uma is the most positive person. We can always hear her yelling 'Go.' She is always hyping us."

The Ponies (14-4) took a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on goals by Ava Mosley and Maycie Neubauer. Mosley added a second goal early in the second half.

Once the second-seeded Hornets (16-2) got possession for the first time 2:07 into the game, they used their speed to take the momentum. They scored five consecutive goals over a 15:19 span to take a 5-2 lead.

Velner scored three goals, all in the first half and all using her speed to create space. Hornets leading scorer Nicola Santoni also had a hat trick. Mia Maxwell added two goals for the Hornets.

Myah Krueger had two goals and Lydia Glass and Jessie Miggler had one each for the Ponies.