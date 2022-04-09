More from Star Tribune
Books Review: Keillor veers between reality, fantasy and revenge in 'Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel'
Books Review: Keillor veers between reality, fantasy and revenge in 'Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel'
Politics
Kendall Qualls banks on outsider status in GOP bid for governor
Political newcomer making crime, social issues big part of campaign.
Minneapolis
Bruised by COVID-19 pandemic, Minneapolis Convention Center expects slow recovery
It could take three years before business returns to normal at the Convention Center, which saw at least 70% decline in revenue during the pandemic.
North Metro
Easter Bunny hops on by Maple Grove play space
The Easter Bunny made a stop at MiniSota Play Cafe in Maple Grove on Saturday.
South Metro
One dead, two severely injured in Burnsville crash
The victims appear to be teenagers.
Local
Unconventional couple etched and painted their way into Minnesota's art scene
Clara Mairs and Clement Haupers lived and traveled together from the 1920s until her death in 1963.