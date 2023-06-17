East Ridge scratched out a run in top of the seventh inning – the only run of the game – to win its second Class 4A baseball championship since 2019 with a 1-0 victory over Rosemount.

In the midst of a scoreless chess match between starting pitchers, East Ridge upped the ante in the top of the seventh inning when Joe Merchlewitz singled to lead off the inning and made it to third base on seldom-seen back-to-back sacrifice bunts.

East Ridge leadoff man Riley Schwellenbach, a pest for all three tournament games, hit a bloop to centerfield the the outfielder dove for but could not come up with. East Ridge's Griffin Johnson, who was in the game as a courtesy runner for Merchlewitz, scored the game's only run with two outs for a 1-0 East Ridge lead.

Rosemount, which managed just two base hit in the game, went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh of East Ridge starter Max Arlich, who picked up the complete game victory. It was his second of the tournament.

East Ridge (20-8) brought Arlich, their Game 1 starter, back for the finals.

He was pulled after 75 pitches in the first game, allowing him to come back on two days rest, per Minnesota High School pitch count rules.

The Raptors No. 1 starter for much of the season, he made Brian Sprout's decision to bring him back look shrewd early, striking out the side in the first inning

Arlich's counterpart, Rosemount senior Liam Bystol, was just as good as Arlich. He cruised through four innings, allowing three baserunners on three harmless singles.

East Ridge mounted the game's first threat with two outs in the fifth when Aiden Mackvicka beat out a bunt and Ben Rudser followed with a walk. But Bystol coaxed Riley Schwellenbach to bounce back to the mound to end the inning.

Through five innings, both pitchers were cruising, models of efficiency. Arlich threw just 59 pitches to that point, Bystol a little more with 67.

East Ridge became the first team to get a runner as far as third base in the top of the sixth when Alex Mezzetti got on on an error and moved to third when Luke Skinner laced a single down the first base line. But Bystol worked out of the jam by getting Will Priemesberger to fly out to right.

Rosemount (19-7), meek with the bats for much of the game, managed to get a runner in first in the bottom of the sixth on an infield single by Carson Blume, their first hint since the second inning, but stranded him at first.

The game was played in a crisp 1:27