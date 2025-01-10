Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

Hurts is a dual threat for the Eagles and his ability to run at any time is what has made him such a highly-paid — a $179.3 million guaranteed extension in 2023 — and dangerous — NFL MVP runner-up in 2022 — quarterback. He rushed for 630 yards this season. Hurts, though, was hurt against the Commanders after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts had given a thumbs up that he was good to go but officials made him get tested for a concussion.