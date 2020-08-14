DULUTH — Apparently raptor protection is on the secret menu at Cascade Lodge and Restaurant near Lutsen.

A sick or injured juvenile bald eagle attacked a guest on Hwy. 61 outside the North Shore resort Thursday after she accidentally got too close to the bird, but she was saved by kitchen manager Bernie Banks, who threw his chef coat over the eagle and pulled it off the woman.

Banks’ coat was shredded, but he and the woman were not injured.

“Luckily, no one was harmed, including the eagle,” Cascade Lodge co-owner Jelena McAleer said on Facebook. “We think it might be sick or injured, DNR has taken over and as far as we know, the bird has flown away.”

While corralling the massive bird, its brown plumage a sign of its youth, it sat atop a Cook County Sheriff’s Department truck as it backed up on Hwy. 61 and also perched for a time on a Minnesota State Trooper car.

McAleer thanked the authorities and told guests: “The last I saw it was soaring above the trees.”