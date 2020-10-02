Out Tuesday

• "Star Trek: Picard – Season One"

• "Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!"

•"Invincible Dragon"

• "The Last Kingdom: Season Four"

• "The Pale Door"

• "The Secret Garden"

• "Save Yourselves!"

• "Valley Girl"

• "The 2nd"

• "Tales from the Hood 3"

• "To Your Last Death"

• "The Tax Collector"

• "Yummy"

• "Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 1"