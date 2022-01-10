A vacant Lincoln Park building that had been slated for demolition was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

The Duluth Fire Department was called to the Esmond Building, formerly the Seaway Hotel at 2001 W. Superior St., where a fire had started on the first floor before quickly spreading. Crews were pulled from inside the building because of unsafe conditions and heavy fire, and fought it from outside on a day with a wind chill that dropped to as low as -35.

The Superior Fire Department was pulled in for support.

Power was shut off for some nearby homes and businesses for much of the day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said at a news conference, but there had been a few fires at the site. There were no injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire, though the Edmond is a place where people experiencing homelessness have sometimes sheltered.

The Esmond Building was a low-income housing complex and some of its residents moved to the Garfield Square apartment complex a few blocks east in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2020. At one point, there had been push to renovate the apartment building with a rooftop solar array and several units below market rate, but the plans fell through.