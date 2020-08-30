It's been 30 years since Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves charmed audiences as the goofy, time-traveling metal heads Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted "Theodore" Logan in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey." In the third installment, "Bill & Ted Face the Music," they revisit their burnout bestie characters in a film that offers up an easy dose of nostalgia.

The codependent bros haven't grown up much over the years, which has hampered their lives with their wives, Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes). They're proud fathers but they're far more dude than dad. When time travel calls, in the form of Kelly (Kristen Schaal), they are tasked with performing a song that will unite reality and prevent the timeline from collapsing in on itself. With only a few hours, Bill and Ted harness their time-travel prowess to snatch the song from their future selves, and their journey through time will help them learn to unite their own realities with their families.

"Face the Music" has all the gravitas one might expect from a "Bill & Ted" movie, which is to say, almost none. While the film doesn't quite jell cohesively, in this casual kickback with a pair of old pals, it's the dudes who remain excellent.