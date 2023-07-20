Drought conditions in Minnesota are getting worse and spreading.

For the first time this season, Anoka County in the north metro and areas near St. Cloud and Rochester have reached extreme drought conditions while a large swath of east central Minnesota, including most of the metro area, have reached severe drought levels, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The report released every Thursday shows where drought is happening in the United States and how bad it is.

This week's report included precipitation that fell through 7 a.m. Tuesday, and did not include rain the came with Wednesday's storms that brought over an inch of rain to some places and barely a trace to others.

Officially, just five-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while places such as Rogers, St. Michael and White Bear Lake picked up an inch or more, according to National Weather Service observers.

"It was a Band-Aid for some," said Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. "It was enough for some to slow things down. It may have bought us a week."

But the scarcity of rain — June was one of the driest on record in the Twin Cities — has allowed drought conditions to expand, a real concern with a prolonged heat wave on the way.

Other than a slight chance for showers on Friday and Saturday, the next week looks hot and dry as air parked over the southern and southwestern United States — where the mercury has been consistently over 100 degrees for weeks — breaks off and moves into Minnesota.

"We have a good opportunity to notch more 90s next week," Griesinger said.

The forecasted high for Tuesday is 95 degrees, followed by 97 degrees on Wednesday, which would be the hottest readings of the season in the Twin Cities.