A longstanding driver shortage and the rapid spread of omicron infections among employees at Metro Transit and Metro Mobility have started to affect service on buses and light rail throughout the Twin Cities.

So far this month, some 70 cases of COVID have been reported among Metro Transit employees, including drivers, light-rail operators and others, according to General Manager Wes Kooistra.

"January is proving to be even more active" than last month, Kooistra said Monday during a Metropolitan Council Transportation Committee meeting.

Since mid-December, 134 coronavirus cases have been tallied at Metro Transit. The number of overall cases in December was the second-highest monthly tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

The transit agency ended 2021 with 420 COVID cases, a 23% increase over the number in 2020. To make matters worse, Metro Transit already has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and light-rail operators since at least 2019.

If buses or light-rail trains are behind schedule or canceled altogether, Metro Transit "is trying to accommodate customers to let them know" through alerts at stations, on social media and its cellphone app and on its website, spokesman Howie Padilla said.

"It's spreading like crazy," said Ryan Timlin, president of Local 1005 of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), which represents Metro Transit bus drivers, light-rail operators, mechanics and others.

While a federal mandate requires that passengers wear masks on buses and trains, Timlin said that bus drivers, in particular, are finding it increasingly difficult to enforce the rules.

"It's a huge struggle, and increasingly hard for drivers to tell people to wear masks," he said, noting the requests are often met with threatening and hostile responses from some passengers.

Charles Carlson, director of Metropolitan Transportation Services for the Met Council, said an existing driver shortage and the omicron surge among Metro Mobility drivers has resulted in the service asking passengers to cancel non-essential trip requests.

"It's begun to affect the on-time performance of Metro Mobility," he told the Transportation Committee on Monday.