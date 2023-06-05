A suspected drunken driver was arrested after hitting another car in Elk River and sending the other motorist off the highway to his death, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 169 at County Road 8, the State Patrol said.

A Corvette being driven by 23-year-old Kyle C. Flor, of Zimmerman, was moving from the left lane into the right lane and hit a Honda Civic on its left front side, the patrol said.

Alcohol use by Flor is suspected by the patrol as a factor in the crash. Flor was arrested and remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The impact sent the Honda off the road to the right, where it hit multiple trees, according to the patrol.

The Honda's driver, Kelvin O. Gomez-Landero, of Honduras, did not survive the crash, the patrol said. His passengers, 36-year-old Walter R. Maradiaga, of Bloomington, and 26-year-old Luis F. Rubio Briceno, residence unknown, were hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

Flor and his passenger, Lukas G. Backlund, 21, of Princeton, Minn., were not hurt, the patrol said.

Court records in Minnesota show that Flor's criminal history includes convictions for underage liquor possession, careless driving and speeding.