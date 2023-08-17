A driver went through a stop sign at a western Wisconsin intersection, hit a semitrailer truck from Minnesota and was killed, officials said Thursday.

The collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 62 at 200th Avenue in Forest, about 12 miles east of New Richmond, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Junior O. Carranza-Guerra, 22, of Clear Lake, Wis., was heading west on 200th, failed to obey a stop sign and hit a semi being driven on northbound Hwy. 63 by Kevin M. Petersen, 29. Petersen, from Porter in southwestern Minnesota, was not hurt.