A motorist hit a traffic light pole in Eagan and suffered fatal injuries, officials said Thursday.
The crash occurred at Dodd Road and Opperman Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said Robert A. Holmquist, 30, of Eagan, was heading south on Dodd Road when he hit the pole. Holmquist died at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Driver hits traffic light pole in Eagan and is killed
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
North Metro
Cambridge recovering after heavy rain floods city
About 5 inches of rain fell in the city of about 9,000 people, swamping streets, felling trees and power lines.
South Metro
Westbound Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens in Edina after damaged pedestrian bridge removed
The westbound lanes had been closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100 since Tuesday after a truck scrapped the bottom of pedestrian bridge.
West Metro
Westbound Crosstown in Edina, Richfield closed until Thursday after truck damages bridge
Officials expect the work to be finished by about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Board panel advances long-stalled Hiawatha Golf Course redesign
Environmental advocates and golfers engaged in a heated debate before the vote.