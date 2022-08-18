Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorist hit a traffic light pole in Eagan and suffered fatal injuries, officials said Thursday.

The crash occurred at Dodd Road and Opperman Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said Robert A. Holmquist, 30, of Eagan, was heading south on Dodd Road when he hit the pole. Holmquist died at the scene.