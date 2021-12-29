A motorist died when he rolled his van on a highway in Dakota County, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash involving a Ford Transit cargo van occurred about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 52 at Briggs Drive in Inver Grove Heights, the State Patrol said.

Calvin Evans, 63, of Dublin, Ga., was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. The patrol said that Evans was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Evans was heading north on Hwy. 52, veered off the snowy and icy road to his left, hit a guard rail and rolled over, according to the patrol.