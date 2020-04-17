An 86-year-old man died in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

Raymond M. Finberg, of Remer, Minn., was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on Hwy. 6 about 6 miles north of the Cass County town when he drifted to the right side of the road and subsequently rolled the vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Roads were dry when the crash occurred about 4:05 p.m., the patrol said.

Finberg was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.