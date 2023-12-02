A crash in northwestern Minnesota on Friday left one man dead.
Minnesota State Patrol officials say the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on Hwy. 75 at 60th Avevnue S. in Moorhead Township. An Audi driving north on the highway collided with a Chevrolet Blazer driving south on Hwy. 7.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 60-year-old Steven Jay Tetzlaff of Wahpeton, N.D., was taken to Sanford Fargo but died of his injuries. The incident report said he was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver was uninjured.
