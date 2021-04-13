Are you dreaming of a new home or remodeling your current one? Join AIA Minnesota for a virtual panel discussion, "Let's Talk Home Design."

A panel of Twin Cities architects and their clients will share their experiences collaborating to create the homes of their dreams. You'll also have the opportunity to ask panelists questions about home design, remodeling and today's best strategies. And you'll get a sneak peek of the next 12 homes to be featured in the Star Tribune Sunday Homes "Home of the Month" series.

The virtual presentation and discussion will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on April 27. Tickets are $10 per person, which includes access to a digital Look Book featuring the most stunning architect-designed projects in the state, along with an architecture firm directory, tips on how to start looking for the right architect for your project and the latest home design trends.

If you would like a virtual one-on-one consultation with a design professional, you can reserve one for an additional $35. The 45-minute virtual consultations will be offered May 1, 4 and 6.

Register for "Let's Talk Home Design" and a consultation at aia-mn.org.