Michael Rand and Andrew Krammer dive into a wild 24 hours. On a Thursday night filled with story lines in the NFL draft, the real story emerged hours earlier when it was reported that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is disgruntled and doesn't want to return to Green Bay. Though nothing has happened yet — and the Packers have said already they aren't trading him — the fracture in the relationship raises the possibility of a breakup that would have a seismic impact on the future of the NFC North.

With that story still percolating, the Vikings entered Thursday's first round with the No. 14 pick. The player some expected them to take — Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw — was available, but they traded down to No. 23 with the Jets and picked up two third-round picks in the process. When Darrisaw was still there nine spots later and the Vikings nabbed him, it seemed like a shrewd move from GM Rick Spielman. Adding to the drama of the night: Marshall, Minn. native and former North Dakota State QB Trey Lance went No. 3 to the 49ers; the Bears moved up to No. 11 to take another QB, Ohio State's Justin Fields; and Gophers WR Rashod Bateman landed near the end of the first round with Baltimore.

And oh, by the way: The Wolves won their fourth consecutive game for the first time since 2018 and the Wild forced overtime after trailing St. Louis 3-0.

