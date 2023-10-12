HIP-HOP

Drake, "For All the Dogs" (Republic)

On his eighth solo studio album, the Toronto rapper shows that he is wondering what remains of life at the top. So much so, in fact, that he revisits some of his oldest and most familiar tactics. "For All the Dogs" is an album full of caustic songs about heartbreak, which have added tension now that Drake is a world-beating pop star — there is incredulity cutting through the sadness. These 23 songs are less generally wounded than the early ones that marked him as a signature figure in hip-hop, as fluent in vulnerability as bombast, but they're scarred nonetheless.

The peak of that approach, "Tried Our Best," is a surprisingly gentle and soothing catalog of frustration: "I swear that there's a list of places that I been with you, I want to go without you/Just so I can know what it's like to be there without having to argue." Time and again on this album, Drake describes offering trust, only to have it violated ("Bahamas Promises," "7969 Santa") — it is, in that way, a return to classic form.

Every so often, he delivers a line so packed with unexpected syllables — "Chinchilla ushanka, we skiin' out in Courchevel" — that he reinforces the fact that he's a devilishly nimble rapper when he chooses to be. He doesn't choose that often on this album, though. "For All the Dogs" includes some of his least ambitious rapping, and whereas on prior albums, he sometimes balances out his complexity with melody, that's rarely the case here. In places he's being deliberate about these choices — where most rappers aim for the gasp, Drake sometimes pointedly goes for the groan: "Feel like I'm bi 'cause you're one of the guys, girl" ("Members Only").

And as is his wont, there are also a handful of deeply modern, innovative and unexpected production choices — few rappers are as sonically flexible. "Rich Baby Daddy," which features Sexyy Red and SZA, recalls the Atlanta bass music of INOJ and Ghost Town DJs. "Another Late Night," a collaboration with Lil Yachty, is full of off-kilter bleeps that feel wobbly.

"For All the Dogs" is less focused than either of his 2022 albums, the dance-music quasi-experiment "Honestly, Nevermind," and the 21 Savage collaboration album, "Her Loss." It is not an essential Drake album, but it is also possible that the essential Drake cultural contributions are no longer albums, or at least albums of this length and variance.

JON CARAMANICA, New York Times

New releases