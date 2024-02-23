DraftKings promo code: Claim $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for NBA Friday

With a full weekend of basketball action ahead, the latest DraftKings promo code for NBA games gives new players the opportunity to lock in a $1,000 No-Sweat Bet.

The Friday slate features 10 games, including matchups such as Bucks-Timberwolves, Cavaliers-76ers and Heat-Pelicans. With this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, NBA fans can bet on any moneyline, game total or spread backed by this offer. With it, the first bet will either return a cash payout or bonus bets that can be played on future games.

DraftKings promo code for NBA games this weekend

As a practical example, let's say a new player wants to back the 76ers to rebound following their blowout loss at home to the Knicks last night.

Philadelphia comes into this matchup against Cleveland as a 4.5-point underdog. If the player wagers $100 on the 76ers and they cover, the player will win a withdrawable payout. Should the wager lose and the Cavaliers cover, DraftKings will refund the player $100 in bonus bets.

How to get the best new player bonus

Here's how to claim this DraftKings promo code for NBA games Friday:

Click this link to begin the registration process

Create a username and account.

Supply the required information (address, full name, email address, social security number, etc.)

Make a first deposit of at least $10

Opt-in on the main screen and make a first wager of up to $1,000

Either win the wager and claim withdrawable cash or receive bonus bets back on losses

New players who are located in the following states will be able to claim the $1,000 No-Sweat Bet: MA, VT, NJ, PA, MD, WV, VA, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, WY, IL, IN, IA, MI, OH.

Other NBA promos with DraftKings Sportsbook

Along with the $1,000 No-Sweat Bet, DraftKings Sportsbook has additional ways to to score big-time value this weekend.

50% NBA Profit Boost: Following opt-in, claim one single-use 50% profit boost on any NBA bet for games played on 2/23. Max betting limits apply (based on user activity) and must contain legs odds of -500 or worse (-200, +100, etc.).

All-Sports Same Game Parlay Insurance: Opt-in and apply the same-game parlay insurance token to place a 3+ SGP. Minimum odds -300 or longer per leg (-200, +110, etc.).

DraftKings also has a variety of topical SGP and SGPx bets to check out. For example:

Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant all to score at least 25 points for a +1361 payout.

