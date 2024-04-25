DraftKings NFL Draft promo: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for first round

The 2024 NFL Draft gets underway this evening, and DraftKings Sportsbook offers a variety of betting markets along with a $200 bonus for one of the best football nights of the year.

With the DraftKings NFL Draft promo, new players can bet $5 on any market to receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Have a gut a feeling on what your favorite team will do? Have a good idea about where a top prospect might land? Then jump into DraftKings Sportsbook and check out the definitive list of markets.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states.

DraftKings NFL Draft promo scores $200 bonus

First, let's break down how this promotion works. The big-picture rundown is this: simply bet $5 on any event to receive eight separate $25 bonus bets totaling $200 in bonuses. It does not matter if the wager wins or loses in terms of the ability to grab this offer as it is both guaranteed and instant.

Users can use this offer any of the following markets:

Which player will be x pick

Player draft position over/unders

Position totals (how many players of a certain position will be picked in round one)

Player to be a top 5/top 10/first round pick

Player head-to-head matchups

College props

Player to be drafted by a certain team

Draft props

Certainly, it's widely assumed that Caleb Williams will be the top overall pick in tonight's first round, which is why the USC quarterback comes in as a -20000 favorite to be the first player off the board.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (-1000) is a strong favorite to go next, but the third pick is where the true intrigue begins. Right now, Drake Maye (-300) is the favorite ahead of J.J. McCarthy (+180), Daniels (+1000) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+1300). Things get quite uncertain by the fifth pick where JC Latham (+240) sits ahead of Joe Alt (+300) and McCarthy (+300).

NFL Draft betting states

Legal online sports betting states have different rules around which markets may be offered, while some states completely prohibit betting on the NFL Draft. Here's a look at the complete list of states in which you can bet the action tonight.

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Tennessee

West Virginia

How to claim the DraftKings NFL Draft promo

If you're in one of the legal sports betting states listed above, are a new player, and are at least 21 years of age, you can grab the NFL Draft promo from DraftKings by completing a few simple steps:

Click here to begin the registration process.

At the landing page, click the sign up button.

Provide the required registration information.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 (PayPal, debit card and Apple Pay are just some of the available options).

Place a $5+ first wager on any draft market.



