Douglas: Polar vortex followed by a March vortex

I have good news and bad news. “What’s the good news?” In spite of a bright, pleading sun, temperatures will remain below zero over most of Minnesota on Monday, one of the three coldest days of winter. Wind chill values will dip to minus 30. “Good grief. What’s the good news?” Last night I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express. And by May Winter Amnesia will set in. You won’t remember any of this. To be specific, you won’t WANT to remember any of this.