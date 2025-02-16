I have good news and bad news. “What’s the good news?” In spite of a bright, pleading sun, temperatures will remain below zero over most of Minnesota on Monday, one of the three coldest days of winter. Wind chill values will dip to minus 30. “Good grief. What’s the good news?” Last night I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express. And by May Winter Amnesia will set in. You won’t remember any of this. To be specific, you won’t WANT to remember any of this.
Douglas: Polar vortex followed by a March vortex
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2025 at 10:19PM
More good news: ECMWF model guidance predicts 40s and a few 50s next week with a little rain. Talk about weather whiplash!
We get to savor three or four more subzero nights before the big thaw arrives; average temperatures by Saturday (upper 20s) with a premature taste of March next week. Old Man Winter’s way of seeking forgiveness for pushing us around.
At some point it will snow again (Fishing Opener?), but I still don’t see any flaky goodness. Monday’s scoop of polar air triggers snow from Nashville to Norfolk this week. Storms stay to our south. Where have you heard that before?
Monday night is likely to be the coldest of the season.