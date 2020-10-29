Doug Baker is retiring as chief executive of Ecolab on Jan. 1.

Baker — who joined the St. Paul-based company in 1989 and became CEO in 2006 — will remain chairman of the company’s board, the company said late Thursday. He will be succeeded by the company’s president and chief operating officer, Christophe Beck.

“I am thrilled the board of directors has named Christophe as my successor and believe he is the perfect choice,” Baker said in news release. “He has been a great leader and a great partner in advancing and building Ecolab’s strategy and business.”

Beck, who will join the board of directors, has been with Ecolab since 2007 in a variety of executive management positions.

Jeffrey Ettinger, lead director for Ecolab, said in the news release that the announcement “follows a well-planned and thoughtful succession process.”

“Christophe Beck is a proven leader and seasoned business executive, and we are excited about his ability,” he said.