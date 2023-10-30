Two people were killed over the weekend at a home on the Iron Range, officials said Monday.
Police have released little information other than to say that the double homicide occurred over the weekend on Fir Circle in Babbitt, Minn.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is assisting local police in the investigation.
Police said they would have more to disclose about the killings later Monday morning. Babbitt is located about 95 miles north of Duluth.
