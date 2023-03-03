In Florida, the state senate Democratic leader and canine fun-ruiner Lauren Book has filed legislation that would make it illegal to let a dog "extend its head or any other body part outside" a moving car window, WTSP-TV reported on Feb. 21. The bill has other pet-related provisions relating to animal safety, including prohibiting pets riding in the open beds of pickups and drivers holding a dog in their lap. Dog-lovers are threatening to sic their anger on the bill, which, if passed, will become law on July 1.

Procrastination pays

When friends presented tattoo artist Karen Green with a brand-new iPhone in 2007, she never even opened the box, CNN reported. She had recently upgraded her unsmart phone and didn't want to switch carriers, "and I figured it's an iPhone, so it'll never go out of date," Green said. On Feb. 19, Green's still-shrink-wrapped first-edition iPhone with a 2-megapixel camera was sold through an online auction. Originally priced at $599 and appraised at $5,000, it eventually sold for $63,356.40. Green will use the funds to support her tattoo business.

Cleared for landing

A newly released report from the U.K.'s Air Accidents Investigation Branch has determined that an inflight incident on June 29, 2022, could have turned out "very different," CNN reported. On that day, a flying instructor slumped over on a pilot's shoulder as they flew a small plane above Lancashire, England. The pilot, who had asked the instructor to accompany him because of wind conditions, thought his cohort was "just pretending to take a nap" as a joke, but after landing the plane, he realized the instructor had died from a heart attack.

On the fence

Oh, to never be a teenager again. Around 4 a.m. on Feb. 20, a homeowner in Centereach, N.Y., heard loud noises coming from his yard, Fox News reported. His surveillance video showed six people, aged 12 to 18, trying to run through the fence, apparently in completion of a TikTok challenge mimicking the Kool-Aid man. Officers caught up with the kids and charged them with several counts of criminal mischief; some of them also had destroyed other fences.

The hole truth

On Jan. 19 in Austin, Texas, Chris Newby was sleeping when "the whole house shook," he said. "It sounds like a plane hit the house." Instead, according to KXAN-TV, it was a car — an impaired driver barreled through Newby's spare bedroom wall. "The entire room was just crunched," he said. Ten days later, Newby received a letter from the city informing him that he was in violation of housing codes "for having a hole in my house," Newby said. He had 30 days to get repairs completed or face fines of up to $4,000 per day. "It felt tone-deaf to me," he said. "I'm in violation for being a victim." But Matthew Noriega, a division manager at the code department, said Newby has time: "If an extension is needed, we will give them that extension," he promised. Still, Newby said Austin "feels a little less like home every day."

